GETTING THERE: Report ranks Virginia fifth in nation for distracted drivers

ON A RECENT afternoon, I parked on a side street downtown and witnessed what was nearly a nasty crash at a Princess Anne Street intersection.

The driver of a little white car decided to make a left turn onto the street where I’d parked. Problem was, he made the turn from the right lane, and was nearly T-boned by a big pickup truck.

Luckily, the pickup driver was paying attention. He skidded to a stop and honked the horn, while the driver of the little white car—a young man, maybe a teenager—made it onto the side street, glancing over his shoulder as he escaped a potentially serious crash.

Who knows whether it was the horn or the near-death experience that grabbed the young driver’s attention, but his eyes were wide when he looked back at the pickup.

And who knows why that driver made such a foolish move, although he's hardly alone. His was not an uncommon maneuver downtown.

Maybe the guy’s just a bad driver. Or maybe he was distracted—by a phone, the radio, food, conversation, a wandering mind.

We all know by now that drivers are more easily distracted than in the past, especially with cellphones. According to a new report, Virginia has a lot of distracted drivers.