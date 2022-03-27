GETTING THERE: Road projects could affect drivers in Ladysmith area

A couple of Caroline County projects are going to impact travelers for a while.

One project will result in the closure of a portion of Ladysmith Road through late May.

The section of Ladysmith Road between S. River Road and Scott’s Lane is scheduled to close on Tuesday, April, 4.

Crews will “repair a large box culvert to ensure the stability of the road and to maintain the drainage system,” local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release. Access will remain open for driveways along the closed portion of the road.

All other traffic will need to take a detour. The detour recommended by VDOT (U.S. 1; Golansville Road; Rogers Clark Boulevard) is 16 miles.

Approximately 3,400 vehicles use Ladysmith Road daily, according to a 2019 VDOT traffic count.

RestSTOP parking area

The other Caroline project set to start will lead to the closure of the parking lot for tractor-trailers and other big vehicles at the Interstate 95 Ladysmith Rest Area.

The rest area lot closure is scheduled for Monday, April 4, meaning big rigs, trailers, buses and other oversize vehicles will have to be parked elsewhere, Frye said in a news release. Trucks and other commercial vehicles will not be able to access or park along the I–95 shoulder or rest area ramps during construction.

The truck parking area will be temporarily reopened for the Easter holiday weekend, April 15–18, and will close again from April 19–29.

The passenger vehicle parking area, restrooms and amenities will remain open during the project.

The lot for trucks and other large commercial vehicles is being expanded from 20 to 45 spaces, Frye said.

“Crews are closing the truck parking lot to accelerate construction activities and safely complete concrete work,” she said.

The $4.2-million expansion project started in May 2021 and is expected to be completed this summer.

Peak motorcycle time

This is the time of year when motorcyclists start hitting the road in droves, which means it’s a good idea for drivers to prepare for a spike in the hard-to-see travelers.

Last year in Virginia there were 2,048 crashes involving motorcycles, with 1,960 injuries and 105 deaths, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

More than half of those deaths (58) and nearly half of the crashes (976) and injuries (933) happened between April and July.

