If anyone knows road rage, it’s drivers who use Interstate 95.

Who among us hasn’t raged against the machine that is traffic — at least once? Not many, according to AAA.

The auto club put a spotlight on road rage last week, citing a high percentage of drivers who get hot-blooded while driving and an increase in shootings on U.S. roads.

Nearly 80% of drivers have “expressed anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once within the previous 30 days,” according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

AAA cited a study, by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, that analyzed road rage shootings in the U.S., “finding that such incidents have continued to increase every year since 2018.”

The study found that violence involving guns spiked during the pandemic but subsided in 2022, which had fewer homicides than 2021, according to a March news release by Everytown for Gun Safety.

Road rage shootings run contrary to the overall gun violence data, with the group’s data finding the 70 deadly road rage shootings in the U.S. in 2018 being dwarfed by last year’s 141. Road rage shooting injuries also spiked, from 176 in 2018 to 413 last year.

The gun safety group said its data indicates that in 2022 a person was either injured or killed in a road rage shooting every 16 hours on average.

VDOT studying Route 1 in Caroline

A program aimed at addressing identified transportation needs across the state has introduced a study aimed at the entire stretch of U.S. 1 in Caroline County.

The study is part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Project Pipeline program, which started in 2021. The program helps launch studies for projects that can then get state funding.

According to the study website, the “Project Pipeline Route 1 Study” aims to “compile and analyze data related to VTrans needs that have been identified along the corridor and to produce recommended improvements. Emphasis should be placed on the higher priority needs locations and maintaining capacity preservation along Route 1, to include the management of overflow traffic due to incidents on I-95. Additionally, pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements and access, and transit access will be evaluated.”

The state has identified various “needs” along the corridor: safety improvements; capacity preservation; pedestrian safety improvements; and better access for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit.

The state wants input from drivers who travel along the U.S. 1 study area, something that can be done through an online survey.

The survey includes a range of questions and issues about the corridor, as well as an online map where survey takers can pinpoint specific locations where there are issues, solutions or suggestions.

The survey questions focus on topics including the respondents’ top priorities; traffic congestion and safety; and multimodal facilities (pedestrian and bicycle paths, lanes and signals/crosswalks, bus stations and shelters, and park and ride lots).

Ticket vendor to close at Stafford VRE station

The Virginia Railway Express announced last week that the Leeland Road station vendor in Stafford County will stop selling tickets for rides on the commuter trains.

The vendor will officially close Friday.

Anyone seeking tickets to board at the Leeland station will have to use another vendor or the VRE mobile app. Anyone with questions can contact VRE at 800/743-3873.