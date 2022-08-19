GETTING THERE: Road safety numbers heading in wrong direction

The early numbers are in, and they don’t look good—not on a national, state or local level.

During the first three months of 2022, an estimated 9,560 people died in crashes on U.S. roads, a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2021 and the most recorded in 20 years, according to estimates for the first quarter of 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The report also included statewide figures, and Virginia travelers are experiencing a deadly 2022.

The NHTSA report doesn’t include local numbers, but the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle crash data for just more than the first half of the year is bleak.

Through July 2021, there were an estimated 23 fatal crashes in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Through July this year, there have been an estimated 32 fatalities on area roads.

The figures remained the same in Fredericksburg with two deaths for each period. Roadway deaths dropped in Caroline, from seven to three, and King George, from five to two.

Spikes in deadly crashes happened in Stafford and Spotsylvania this year through July. Stafford has an estimated 12 fatalities this year, more than double the five reported last year through July and topping the 2021 total of 11. Spotsylvania has the most reported crash deaths in the region through July with 13. That figure easily outpaced the four fatalities last year through July and nearly topped the 15 reported in the county during 2021.

Virginia’s data shows one of the biggest spikes in fatalities in the country.

The NHTSA list shows an estimated 292 people died in automobile crashes on Virginia roads the first quarter of the year, a 71 percent increase over 2021’s 170 roadway fatalities.

NHTSA lumps Virginia in a region with six states and Washington, D.C., that shows a 52% spike in fatalities during the first quarter this year, by far the biggest spike in fatalities of the 10 total regions nationwide. The other states in the region are North Carolina, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia and Kentucky.

North Carolina’s fatalities jumped 51.2% from 334 to 505 for the period in 2021 and 2022. Maryland’s fatalities totaled 110 last year and jumped to 164 this year, a 49.1% increase. Florida has the most fatalities this year with 998, up from 988 last year.

Part of the deadly crash spike could be explained by more traffic, as the Federal Highway Administration’s data shows vehicle miles traveled in the first three months of the year topped the same period in 2021 by 40.2 billion miles.

Still, the increased fatality rate increased this year to 1.27 per 100 million miles traveled, compared to 1.25 a year ago.

At least Virginia, and local roadway travelers, aren’t alone in this modern-day Mad Max type driving experience.

According to the NHTSA report, more than half (29) of the country’s 50 states show increased fatal crashes in the early going of 2022.