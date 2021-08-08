GETTING THERE: Rough start for Lafayette roundabout

THE NEW roundabout on Lafayette Boulevard has been operating for a while now, though it only recently opened fully.
Friday was not a good day for the fledgling roundabout, as a big work truck overturned just before noon, leaving dark scuff marks on the brick center and oil stains on the pavement.
The roundabout, just up the hill from the Blue and Gray Parkway intersection and wedged between a new development and the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park’s Lee Drive, was closed for more than an hour while wreckers came in and hauled out the truck.
The crash caused one injury, believed to be minor, and the person was treated at Mary Washington Hospital, said Fredericksburg Fire Chief Mike Jones.
The cause of the crash was unclear as of this writing. Whatever the cause, a crash like this stamps a black mark on the roundabout.
Mysterious I–95 pavement stripes
Interstate 95 travelers who pass the truck scales in Dale City may have noticed the horizontal pavement patches on the southbound side that popped up in recent months.
The patches were part of a repair project by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“There is concrete underneath the asphalt on the interstate and this was a repair project for those joints,” said Ellen Kamilakis, spokeswoman for VDOT’s Northern Virginia District. “Last year, we did the same stretch, but northbound. We apologize for the bumpy nature, but the asphalt will soon be fully milled and repaved.”
That paving work will lead to a change on the express lanes.
Starting on Tuesday, the overnight weekday reversal process on the I–95 and Interstate 395 express lanes will begin about 1 a.m. instead of midnight, Transurban announced Friday.
William Street work
William Street travelers will soon notice another work zone next to the Chatham Bridge project in Fredericksburg.
The city is beginning to replace the storm sewer system underneath William Street between Caroline and Sophia streets, according to spokeswoman Sonja Cantu.
The work will be done in three phases, with the project scheduled for completion in early November.
Much of the work will be conducted at night, but there will still be detours, and parking will be affected throughout the project. Cantu said access to businesses is not expected to be interrupted for long periods.
