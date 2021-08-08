GETTING THERE: Rough start for Lafayette roundabout

THE NEW roundabout on Lafayette Boulevard has been operating for a while now, though it only recently opened fully.

Friday was not a good day for the fledgling roundabout, as a big work truck overturned just before noon, leaving dark scuff marks on the brick center and oil stains on the pavement.

The roundabout, just up the hill from the Blue and Gray Parkway intersection and wedged between a new development and the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park’s Lee Drive, was closed for more than an hour while wreckers came in and hauled out the truck.

The crash caused one injury, believed to be minor, and the person was treated at Mary Washington Hospital, said Fredericksburg Fire Chief Mike Jones.

The cause of the crash was unclear as of this writing. Whatever the cause, a crash like this stamps a black mark on the roundabout.

Mysterious I–95 pavement stripes

Interstate 95 travelers who pass the truck scales in Dale City may have noticed the horizontal pavement patches on the southbound side that popped up in recent months.

The patches were part of a repair project by the Virginia Department of Transportation.