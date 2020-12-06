GETTING THERE: Route 3 light timing questioned

THERE was plenty of traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday.
And there were plenty of fatal crashes this year, too.
Ten people died in crashes over the five-day period, according to the Virginia State Police. Last year, eight people died in crashes over the Thanksgiving break.
Speed played a role in four of this year’s crashes, state police said. Six people died in those crashes, including a teenager and 6-year-old boy. Police said neither of them wore the proper restraints.
Alcohol played a role in one of the other fatal crashes.
Buckle up, folks. We still have Christmas and News Year’s to make it through.
Don’t you want to see what 2021 has in store for us?
Dear Scott: I’ve lived in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania area since 2004. There are many signals in the area that I would consider “short.”
One of the worst is the Route 3 eastbound signal at the corner of Route 3 and Taskforce Drive.
I’ve been in the turn lane on many occasions where maybe three cars make the light. I’ve also seen cars run the red light and just miss getting smashed by westbound traffic.
Why can’t the signal be adjusted to allow a few more cars to make the turn? That is the only entrance for eastbound traffic.
—Luis Garcia
Route 3 is not an easy beast to tame.
Navigating that part of the busy corridor isn’t much easier.
It’s especially true during the evening commuter rush, when herds of cars converge. They speed and weave, jerk to a halt, muscle for position, veer onto and off of side streets. It’s not unlike the running of the bulls, with its mass of humans and beasts barreling their way along the streets of Pamplona.
Imagine using stoplights to handle the running of the bulls traffic.
Route 3 traffic is every bit as tough to wrangle.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up the lights on Route 3 to favor main lane flow. That means traffic on side roads gets short shrift. It’s just how it is.
VDOT’s Kelly Hannon said in an email that light timing is crucial to managing congestion, and is “especially critical on Route 3 westbound during the afternoon and evening peak, when any excessive backup could spill over to affect travel on I-95.”
She also touched on the philosophy behind the light timing on Route 3, pointing out that while turn-lane light cycles are shorter and mean more time waiting there, the timing helps overall traffic flow better.
“If it takes everyone longer to travel along Route 3, you would also be delayed sitting in congestion, attempting to reach the intersection where you want to turn,” she said.
Look, things could be worse.
Here, we only have to wait for a green light. In Pamplona, they block side streets with boards in order to keep the main-line traffic running.
