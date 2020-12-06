GETTING THERE: Route 3 light timing questioned

THERE was plenty of traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday.

And there were plenty of fatal crashes this year, too.

Ten people died in crashes over the five-day period, according to the Virginia State Police. Last year, eight people died in crashes over the Thanksgiving break.

Speed played a role in four of this year’s crashes, state police said. Six people died in those crashes, including a teenager and 6-year-old boy. Police said neither of them wore the proper restraints.

Alcohol played a role in one of the other fatal crashes.

Buckle up, folks. We still have Christmas and News Year’s to make it through.

Don’t you want to see what 2021 has in store for us?

Dear Scott: I’ve lived in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania area since 2004. There are many signals in the area that I would consider “short.”

One of the worst is the Route 3 eastbound signal at the corner of Route 3 and Taskforce Drive.

I’ve been in the turn lane on many occasions where maybe three cars make the light. I’ve also seen cars run the red light and just miss getting smashed by westbound traffic.