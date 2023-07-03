A Stafford County road widening project that was on target for needed funding through the state’s Smart Scale program was cut in a decision spurred by inflation’s impact on project costs.

The Stafford project includes widening a section of the busy and hectic State Route 610. The widening project was recommended for funding through Smart Scale program, which scores and ranks projects for funding.

In May, however, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved 28 Fredericksburg District projects for Smart Scale funding, and the $39.9 million 610 project was not among them, as was reported in this spot last week.

The CTB distributed most of those funds to other projects in the 14-county Fredericksburg District, which stretches from Stafford County to Middle Peninsula counties Gloucester and Mathews.

Inflation pushed Smart Scale project estimates up across the state, according to a report to the CTB in May and the board’s Fredericksburg representative Laura Sellers, a former member of the Stafford Board of Supervisors.

The May report shows that of the state’s nine transportation districts, only the 14-county Fredericksburg District had an inflation-related shortfall ($10.8 million) for the recommended projects through Smart Scale.

Sellers noted in an interview that the 610 widening project scored the lowest of the Fredericksburg District’s projects recommended for funding (the CTB approved 28 district projects). The project garnered the third-lowest score of the 152 projects on the recommended funding list in January.

After removing the 610 widening from the list, the CTB approved $35 million for seven other projects in the district:

Multimodal improvements and widening of a section of Leeland Road in Stafford County: $9.1 million.

Improvements to Routes 17, 33 and 198 in Gloucester County: $5.2 million.

Addition of R-Cuts on Route 17 at Fox First Street and The Shoppes in Gloucester: $5.1 million.

Improvements to U.S. 301 and Port Conway, Salem Church roads in King George County: $3.4 million.

Addition of an acceleration lane and right-turn lane at Route 14 and Buena Vista Road in King and Queen County: $4.4 million.

Improvements and trench widening for Route 360 and Threeway Road in Richmond County: $4 million.

Improvements and trench widening for State Route 3 and Sharps Road in Richmond County: $3.8 million.

The Route 610 widening project is not off the table.

Sellers, who grew up in Garrisonville, said that project “will always be a priority.”

There also are funds remaining for the project, but far from what’s needed.

According to local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon, “There is a total of $12.3 million in preliminary funding to still develop the project in the Six-Year Improvement Program using other funding sources … The project currently has $11.5 million in revenue-sharing funds, where local funds are matched evenly with state funds (with Stafford and the Commonwealth each contributing $5.7 million), plus an additional $728,000 in Metropolitan Planning Organization Regional Surface Transportation Program funds.”