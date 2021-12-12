GETTING THERE: Santa trains derailed again this year

For the second consecutive year, there will be no Virginia Railway Express Santa train.
The Santa trains have become a tradition for the commuter rail service and its riders, with tickets usually selling out in minutes.
Blame it on COVID-19, which put the brakes on VRE’s Santa trains last year during lockdown, ending 23 years of the Christmas-themed trips where children get to ride the rails with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
VRE officials said in an email that the Santa trains are expected to return next year.
Feds want ideas
The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration are looking for ideas as both begin implementing changes, according to a report by the Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The plans are national in nature, but both agencies have a local impact because federal funding trickles down to roads and rails that run through the Fredericksburg region.
In a news release, USDOT says it is seeking public input to help shape its “goals and priorities as we work to transform the nation’s transportation system making it safer, more accessible, more reliable, and multi-modal.” Officials want to use that input as they develop the fiscal year 2022–2026 strategic plan.
The strategic plan is intended to serve as a guide for the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure plan, which has a five-year timeline.
The comment period ends Friday.
More details on the strategic plan and on how to comment can be found online via the USDOT’s federal register page dedicated to the plan.
Meanwhile, the transit administration is seeking feedback from transit agencies, planners, transit riders, advocacy groups and stakeholders in an effort “to improve ‘equitable access’ to public transportation systems nationwide.”
The interest in public feedback is related to the FTA considering changes to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects people from discrimination regarding federal programs.
Details on that program and how to comment can be found on the FTA website at transit.dot.gov/title6.
