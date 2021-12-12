GETTING THERE: Santa trains derailed again this year

For the second consecutive year, there will be no Virginia Railway Express Santa train.

The Santa trains have become a tradition for the commuter rail service and its riders, with tickets usually selling out in minutes.

Blame it on COVID-19, which put the brakes on VRE’s Santa trains last year during lockdown, ending 23 years of the Christmas-themed trips where children get to ride the rails with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

VRE officials said in an email that the Santa trains are expected to return next year.

Feds want ideas

The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration are looking for ideas as both begin implementing changes, according to a report by the Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The plans are national in nature, but both agencies have a local impact because federal funding trickles down to roads and rails that run through the Fredericksburg region.