Are you ready for autonomous vehicles?

Many drivers aren’t on board just yet, according to the auto club AAA, which recently released its annual survey on autonomous vehicles.

The survey indicates drivers are interested in “partially automated” vehicles, but “attitudes toward fully self-driving vehicles have become increasingly apprehensive,” according to AAA.

More drivers (68%) are “afraid” of autonomous vehicles, up from 55% last year, according to the survey.

Some of the apprehension could be related to a misunderstanding of autonomous vehicle technology.

The survey found that 1 in 10 survey takers think “they can buy a vehicle that drives itself while they sleep.”

Also, AAA said, 22% of Americans expect “driver support systems … to have the ability to drive the car by itself without any supervision, indicating a gap in consumer understanding.”

Tesla vehicles have autopilot, but it is not intended as an autonomous application. That hasn’t stopped some Tesla drivers from sleeping while the car runs on autopilot, or from running on autopilot while drunk.

Despite the fear and misunderstanding, the survey found that 6 in 10 U.S. drivers “would ‘definitely’ or ‘probably’ want these systems in their next car purchase.”

ROOM TO MOVE

Dear Scott: The new bridge over Interstate 95 at Cosner’s Corner has ZERO space for pedestrian traffic. There are quite a few people who walk over to Target, etc., especially from the trailer park on the east side of 95, including children.

It is just a matter of time before someone gets injured or worse. Can’t VDOT put up flashing lights and 20 mph signs there? Better yet, temporary stoplights and crosswalk signs and buttons that stop traffic for 30 seconds to allow pedestrians to get across. The school bus stop at the trailer park stops traffic for much longer and we all seem to be able to live with the delay.

—Ken Wood, Spotsylvania County

One unavoidable and consistent aspect of road work is inconvenience to drivers, and in some cases, pedestrians.

The U.S. 17 project in Spotsylvania County will widen a stretch of that road to four lanes, and includes a new overpass. Also, a sidewalk and path are being added along the highway, as well as crosswalks.

Virginia Department of Transportation’s spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email that there isn’t enough space to build the sidewalk now on the overpass, where there are roadway shifts and two-way traffic sharing the first half of the newly built bridge.

When the project is finished in February 2024, the road, and bridge, will have both a sidewalk and a shared-use path.

The project does not include a crosswalk at the Glenwood Drive intersection because of its location, according to VDOT. Instead, when the project is complete, pedestrians can cross the overpass on the new sidewalk along the northern side of U.S. 17 and use a crosswalk where the road becomes a single lane heading to U.S. 1, then use another crossing at Latitude Street.

Lowering the speed in that area also isn’t a good idea because U.S. 17 is a primary road with significant traffic in speed zones well above 20 mph, according to VDOT.

Lowering the speed in that location would create a mix of slow and fast traffic, which “could actually lead to the opposite of the intent, and result in more crashes,” Hannon said.