GETTING THERE: Signs that riders are hopping back on the train

WHILE Virginia Railway Express ridership numbers remain comparatively low as the world attempts to recover from the pandemic, they appear to be slowly rising.

In February, VRE’s monthly rider trips totaled 52,916, more than double the number from a year earlier, when rider trips totaled 21,482 for the commuter rail service.

Those numbers are still a long way from VRE’s pre-pandemic numbers. In February 2020, VRE’s rider trips totaled 355,147.

But, Rich Dalton, VRE’s chief operating officer, said last week that it feels like VRE is “just starting to open back up” in what has been a slow return to rider normalcy, whatever that will be.

“We’ve seen a 40% increase from February to now,” Dalton said on Thursday as he waited with other area officials to meet Sen. Mark Warner, who was on a statewide tour to promote the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The new law will pump billions of dollars into the U.S. transportation system.

Dalton, who lives in Spotsylvania County, rides VRE trains daily, and he talks to riders. Some of those riders have told Dalton they take the commuter trains about one day a week and are seeking carpools, known as slugging, on other days.

Slugging has long been a unique, free commuter option for area workers who meet up and catch rides, often with complete strangers, to and from work.

Like buses and trains, slugging has lost riders due to the pandemic.

Dalton said slugging seems to also be rebounding, and noted that VRE riders are slugging for one reason: the mask mandate.

Transit riders are still required to wear masks, but sluggers make their own rules.

The Transportation Security Administration recently extended the mask mandate for transit riders to run through May 3.

Dalton supports the mask option for all riders, and said VRE would be happy to keep providing masks for those who keep wearing them once the mandate is rescinded.

But he said riders are ready to move on now.

“More people are comfortable with the mask mandate going away,” he said.

