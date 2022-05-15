GETTING THERE: Sinkholes portend a 2018 reboot?

In 2018, heavy rainfall ravaged aging infrastructure in Fredericksburg and surrounding counties, resulting in the closure of at least 10 area roads at some point, some with large sinkholes, because of corroded drainage pipes or entire roadways washing away.

Last week, on Tuesday, a hole opened up on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near the Rest Area and Welcome Center. The Virginia Department of Transportation described the problem as severe erosion, with repair work expected to last through Friday.

Then, on Thursday, a hole opened up on the edge of Truslow Road, near U.S. 1, in Stafford County. VDOT said the sinkhole was caused by a deteriorated drainage pipe. A temporary fix was used so the road could be reopened, with more permanent repairs in the plans.

Could we be looking at a 2018 reboot?

E-bike boom

With the hype

focused on electric cars, another electrified mode of transportation has snuck into the lead: electric bikes.

E-bikes have taken off, with their popularity outpacing electric car sales, according to recent reports by electrek.com.

In 2021, the U.S. imported almost 790,000 e-bikes, up from 463,000 in 2020, according to Electrek, which cited data released by the Light Electric Vehicle Association. In 2021, 652,000 electric cars and plug-in hybrids were sold.

Anyone traveling in the Fredericksburg area has probably seen someone riding an electric bike, scooter or skateboard.

Electric bikes are especially popular in urban areas—and it isn’t just for the young crowd. In some circles, e-bikes are considered a commuter option, and not just for single riders.

In New York City, the electric two-wheelers have drawn a diverse group, everyone from couriers to commuters to moms and dads hauling children on “cargo” e-bikes, according to recent articles by New York media.

The increase in bike lanes in New York has played a role. But the growth of bike, and e-bike, popularity nationwide can be, as with just about everything these days, linked to the pandemic, when e-bike sales skyrocketed.

And now rising gas prices could add to e-bike popularity.

The New York Times reported recently that families avoiding public transportation and school buses during the pandemic moved to e-bikes, with the city’s bike-share program recording 28 million rides last year, up 32% from 2019.

While some believe e-bikes could help alleviate traffic jams and climate impact by replacing autos, issues have emerged in New York.

Safety is one key hurdle. There has been a spike in pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities so far this year.

Infrastructure is another challenge.

The city has expanded its protected bike lanes by more than 100 miles in recent years, but those appear to have flaws—primarily people parking cars in the lanes. There also is a battle over the city’s park path system, which doesn’t allow e-bikes or any kind of motorized vehicles.

If the e-bike trend spreads to the Fredericksburg area—it’s a good bet it will—there likely will be better opportunities for some to get around without a car.

But, just like in New York, similar safety and infrastructure challenges are likely to follow.

