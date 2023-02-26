In 2019, Stafford County residents approved a bond referendum package for nine transportation projects.

Ground has yet to be broken on any of the projects, and funding is short on some. But other projects are fully funded and in line for work to begin, according to an update at last week’s Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting.

Here’s a rundown of the updated status of each project:

Enon Road, U.S. 1 improvements. No bond money is dedicated to the project, which is $12.8 million short of the projected $24.4 million cost. The project design is 30% complete. The estimated completion is fiscal year 2029.

Onville Road widening. Completely funded, with $3,256,519 in bond funding allocated for the project, which will cost an estimated $17.5 million. Design work has started. Project completion is expected in fiscal 2028.

U.S. 1 and Layhill Road intersection improvements. Completely funded, with $1,225,264 in bonds allocated to the $14.3 million project. The project made the list for this year’s round of state Smart Scale funding, which will be finalized this summer. Project completion is slated for fiscal 2030. Work is expected to start next year.

Route 610 widening. Completely funded, with $39,888,386 in bond funds for the $78 million project. The project is in line to receive another big chunk of money through the Smart Scale program. Preliminary engineering is set to start next year. Estimated completion is fiscal 2030.

Shelton Shop Road improvements. The fully funded $30 million project has been funded through the bond package ($9,981,891) and through Smart Scale in 2021. Design work has started, with the Virginia Department of Transportation managing the project. Estimated to be completed in fiscal 2030.

Leeland Road widening. This $19.5 million project is fully funded, with $1,072,281 in bond funds allocated to it. The project was submitted for Smart Scale funding but isn’t on the finalist project list. leaving it $8.7 million short.

Morton Road widening. The $8.75 million project has $800,000 in bond funds allocated to it. The project is short $5.9 million and is not expected to get Smart Scale funding this year.

Mountain View Road widening. The $9.3 million project has $3,388,512 in bond funds allocated to it but remains $4.7 million short.

Mountain View Road roundabout, at Kellogg Mill Road. The $13.1 million project has $1,614,525 in bond funds allocated to it. The project is short $9 million and did not make the final list in Smart Scale. Work is expected to start in fiscal 2025.

Supervisor Thomas Coen said around 70% of residents supported the bond package and “if the public came out and voted for something we should be acting on it.”

Since some of the projects remain short of funding, the county may have to prioritize among them, Bryon Counsell, the county’s chief director of infrastructure, said during an update on the bond package at the board meeting.

Counsell told the board that staff is working on the funding variables and will give the supervisors more details and ideas on options. The board will likely take up the matter in the spring.