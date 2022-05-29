GETTING THERE: Something's missing on the Chatham Bridge

The $23.4 million overhaul of the 80-year-old Chatham Bridge was a welcome project, especially after the span was closed nearly a year and a half for the work.

The old structure was crumbling, had a 15-ton vehicle weight limit, and was in need of major concrete rehabilitation work.

The new span sports concrete lanes and a nearly 10-foot-wide pedestrian path separated from traffic by a concrete rail.

Drivers, however, may have noticed something the new bridge lacks.

One such local driver noticed, and sent an email asking about it.

Dear Scott: So, I wonder if you would take a look at the Chatham bridge outer lanes, which have no lines painted adjacent to the rails?

Driving on both inside lanes has a comforting feel, with lines painted on both sides of the lane. Controlling your vehicles is definitive.

Driving on the outside lanes does not provide a similar comfort because while there is a painted line on your left, there is a concrete wall on the right!

The eyes are forced to focus on two dissimilar guides. One is a line on the left which will not damage your vehicle if touched, but the other is a concrete wall on the right which will certainly damage your vehicle if touched. And the bridge as well.

I believe most main roads have a center line and a right edge line for each direction of travel which gives a driver that definitive guidance for steering. Both lines being similar offer a balanced guidance. However, with one line missing, guidance is incomplete and can be unconsciously misleading.

Inadvertently drifting across a non-existing line on the road edge can lead to a blown tire from rough-edged asphalt drop-off or lead to an encounter with a ditch because that Virginia highway had no shoulder.

A right-edge painted line is most helpful in avoiding such pitfalls. But for the bridge, the pitfall is the concrete rail.

—Harold Hoffler

The Virginia Department of Transportation said they understand the driver’s point, but also pointed out the lane design rationale, saying “the bridge rail is the best visual guidance point for the driver. New street lights on the bridge ensure the rail remains visible at night and during inclement weather, reducing the need for a line. Drivers will naturally leave around 2 (feet) of space between their vehicle and the bridge rail to feel comfortable. When a curb or rail is present, our design standard is not to install edge lines on a road unless there is a shoulder of 4 feet or greater.”

Also, VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon pointed out that the new “bridge deck could only be slightly widened since the project kept the existing bridge piers, and repaired them. The slight widening provided space to create a new shared-use path for pedestrians, but kept the travel lane width at approximately 10-11 ft. Adding an edge line could reduce safety by encouraging a driver in the outer lanes to move toward the center of the bridge and encroach on adjacent travel lanes.”

