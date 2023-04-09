In the past week, the fly in the ointment of road safety was put on full display by a pair of so-called drivers.

One of these drivers tried to pull off the ol’ left-turn from the right lane move, a trick that seems to be growing in popularity downtown. This character was nearly honked to reality by one passing car, but made yet another nudge to turn before finally being honked straight.

Another driver took the cake by making a three-point U-turn on a sharp curve in the middle of the afternoon on Harrison Road in Spotsylvania County.

Maybe those drivers had some kind of emergency going on. Maybe they were just in a hurry to run the next red light they could find.

Regardless of these outliers, state transportation officials have seen the growing problem on roads and are trying to fix what they can.

Road safety trends

At the Commonwealth Transportation Board meeting in late March, state officials gave an update on trends for roadway crashes resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

The numbers are as perplexing as the driving habits of those scofflaw drivers I recently witnessed.

The data (compiled and presented by the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Motor Vehicles) included a chart covering fatalities and serious-injury crashes from 2003 through 2022.

In 2003, there were 943 fatalities statewide and 25,516 people who suffered serious injuries in vehicle crashes. That year proved to be the high mark for serious injuries on the chart, with those numbers plummeting to 7,585 in 2014. That number further dipped to a low of 6,798 in 2020, the start of the pandemic. Last year, 7,137 people suffered serious injuries in crashes on Virginia roads.

Deadly crashes reveal a completely different story. Those numbers climbed steadily after the 943 roadway deaths in 2003, peaking at 1,027 in 2007. Fatal crashes then took a turn, plummeting to a low of 703 in 2014.

Then deadly crashes started climbing again, accelerating in 2020 with 850. In 2021, 968 people died in crashes in Virginia, and that was topped topped last year when 1,005 people died.

The report included a list of the leading crash areas and causes.

Vehicles running off roads topped the list with 476 fatalities statewide last year. Speed-related fatal crashes were next with 441, and marked the second-biggest increase, at 70, among 2017–2021 averages.

The biggest increase from that five-year average happened at intersections, where 313 people died in crashes last year. The 2017–21 figure was 228.

The other categories with the biggest increases were unbelted drivers/passengers, with 375 deaths in 2022, and older drivers, with 264 fatalities last year.

Locally, only Spotsylvania ranked in the top 10 statewide in the fatality categories between 2018 and 2022, according to the report.

One of those categories was unbelted drivers or passengers. There were 33 deaths in such crashes in the Spotsylvania during the five-year span. Fairfax County had the most fatalities in that category with 50.

Spotsylvania had the sixth-most fatalities where speeding played a role, with 50; Fairfax led the state with 125.

Lastly, Spotsylvania had the ninth-most fatal crashes at intersections, with 29. Again, Fairfax topped the list with 100.

The state is taking a targeted approach to stem the rise in deadly crashes, with the report noting eight “proven safety countermeasures.” Those measures include centerline rumble strips, which the report says can reduce crashes by 60%; pedestrian crossings (56% reduction); edgeline rumble strips (50%); curve signs (40%); flashing color arrows on stop lights (20%); shoulder wedges (20%); “high-visibility backplates” on stop-light signals (15%); and intersections with no signals (10%).

VDOT has $94 million set aside for pedestrian crossing improvements and additions. A small portion of the work has been completed. Much of the work could be finished by 2028.

The state has another $85.3 million appropriated to improve intersections. Some of the work has been completed, with much of the rest expected to be completed by 2026.