GETTING THERE: Stafford bridge work starting, more coming

Work on the State Route 3 bridge over the railroad tracks in the Chatham area of Stafford County will lead to lane closures for several months.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said repairs to the bridge, between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road, will lead to the right westbound lane closure beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

During the nearly $2 million project, the lane will be reopened every Friday by 8 p.m. and all lanes will remain open through the weekends, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.

This work zone and temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect for about five months, through January.

Frye said work is focused on bridge beam ends, which “will extend the life of the structure and ensure it remains unposted to carry vehicle traffic of all legal weights,” along with removing its structurally deficient status.

