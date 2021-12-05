GETTING THERE: Stafford making progress on road projects

STAFFORD County voters approved a $50 million bond referendum in 2019 that opened the door for eight road projects and another 35 projects focused on widening and safety improvements.
While the pandemic caused delays, there have already been some results from the bond packages, with other projects moving along, according to an update from the county last week.
Six miles of shoulders on county roads were widened in 2020, with another nine miles widened this year, according to county staff. Spotted Tavern Road, a portion of Cropp Road and Hartwood Road were among the projects where lanes and shoulders were widened and repaved.
More widening and repaving is planned for 2022, on the remaining portion of Hartwood Road and portions of Winding Creek Road and Mountain View Road.
Vegetation also has been trimmed and removed along Stefaniga Road and at the Lynhaven Lane and Courthouse Road intersection. More of the same type of work is planned for Mountain View Road in the spring.
More intensive bond projects are on the slate, too.
One of those projects are the $10.6-million Enon Road and U.S. 1 intersection improvements at an area with congestion problems, primarily related to Stafford High School traffic. The bonds helped the county pay for a portion of the project, with the rest coming through the state’s Smart Scale program.
Preliminary engineering and design work on the project is set to begin in the spring, with construction tentatively scheduled to start in early 2024.
The project includes widening a portion of Enon Road and adding left-turn lanes at the Enon Road intersections with U.S. 1 and Stafford Indians Lane. Sidewalks will be added along both sides of Enon Road.
Engineering and design work is slated to start on another big county project—improvements to Shelton Shop Road.
The $29.9 million project, also part of the Smart Scale program, calls for about a two-mile stretch of the road to be widened and re-aligned, with the lanes expanding to 11 feet with six-foot shoulders. Several intersections also will be converted to roundabouts. A 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be added.
Early work has started on the U.S. 1 and Courthouse Road intersection project. So far, three buildings at the intersection have been demolished for utilities relocation.
The $20.3-million project calls for adding dedicated left-turn lanes from U.S. 1 to Courthouse Road and Bells Hill/Hope Road. A concrete median also will be added to U.S. 1 to separate the northbound and southbound lanes.
There is no estimate timeframe for the project.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436