GETTING THERE: Stafford making progress on road projects

STAFFORD County voters approved a $50 million bond referendum in 2019 that opened the door for eight road projects and another 35 projects focused on widening and safety improvements.

While the pandemic caused delays, there have already been some results from the bond packages, with other projects moving along, according to an update from the county last week.

Six miles of shoulders on county roads were widened in 2020, with another nine miles widened this year, according to county staff. Spotted Tavern Road, a portion of Cropp Road and Hartwood Road were among the projects where lanes and shoulders were widened and repaved.

More widening and repaving is planned for 2022, on the remaining portion of Hartwood Road and portions of Winding Creek Road and Mountain View Road.

Vegetation also has been trimmed and removed along Stefaniga Road and at the Lynhaven Lane and Courthouse Road intersection. More of the same type of work is planned for Mountain View Road in the spring.

More intensive bond projects are on the slate, too.