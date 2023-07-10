State transportation planners continue plotting out Virginia’s electric vehicle infrastructure, with the Virginia Department of Transportation recently giving an update.

The push toward electrifying the United States’ transportation network started in 2021 with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. The program will commit up to $5 billion to the NEVI program and another $2.5 billion for the charging and fueling grant program.

The Federal Highway Administration later approved vehicle charging infrastructure plans for all 50 states.

Virginia will get a projected $100 million through NEVI and can get more later through the grant program, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, which is developing the state plan.

The state’s plan calls for installing electric vehicle chargers within one mile of alternative fuel corridors in Virginia.

In an update at one of the June Commonwealth Transportation Board’s meetings, Chris Berg, director of VDOT’s transportation sustainability, said the nationwide goal is to have half a million electric vehicle chargers by 2030.

The state, Berg added, plans to build eight alternative fuel corridors, all on interstates, within five years, while also identifying where others are needed.

The EV charging stations will be owned and operated by private entities, which must pay a 20% matching fee for grants received through the NEVI program.

A map for the EV corridors used in the CTB presentation shows Interstate 95 has mostly gaps, including the Fredericksburg area, that lack EV charging stations meeting the federal program’s requirements.

Berg said the I-95 corridor has fewer than 100 approved EV chargers.

One CTB member noted that the state map does not include Tesla chargers, which are widespread. Berg said Tesla can apply for the grant program to upgrade its chargers to the required standards.

CTB members, including Fredericksburg representative Laura Sellers, talked about establishing EV stations in rural areas of the state, with the hope of avoiding the same problems with Internet broadband, where rural areas are underserved.

One member said the EV corridor map shows “deserts” with little to no EV charging options.

Another issue brought up by CTB members was zoning issues in localities regarding EV charging stations.

Berg said the department is evaluating the gaps and has been in touch with officials about the zoning issue, something he said will continue.

He added that the state’s EV charging infrastructure will be built out in phases to address all needs in the state, including rural areas.

VDOT has more information about the state program online at publicinput.com/VirginiaNEVI.

The site includes VDOT’s interactive NEVI mapping tool, updated information, and allows visitors to give input.

Also, on Monday, VDOT will hold public webinars on the site.