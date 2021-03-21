GETTING THERE: State prepping for electric vehicle growth

The report offers various approaches to improving the state’s fledgling electric vehicle infrastructure and suggests forming a working group to look into what is needed and ways to do it.

Virginia already is part of a federal program that allows states to identify corridors for alternative fuels vehicles. Interstate 95 is among those corridors.

Shelton said it is probably time to evaluate those corridors for “gaps” in service and look for others to integrate into the system.

The report suggests the possibility of integrating charging stations into the infrastructure at private locations as well as at state-owned facilities.

The report noted a need to consider providing roadside service for electric vehicles like it does for gas-powered vehicles. The state has safety vehicles that help stranded travelers, which includes providing gas for vehicles on empty. The report suggests offering mobile charging for electric vehicles with dead batteries.

The report also suggested the state consider converting its vehicle fleets to electric.

Another area of focus should be bus service.