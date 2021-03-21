GETTING THERE: State prepping for electric vehicle growth

It's becoming a bit more common to see electric cars on roads these days, but they still account for a fraction of traffic.
Still, the push to drive electric seems to be growing, spurred primarily by Tesla, and Virginia transportation planners want to be prepared.
Brad Shelton, with Michael Baker International, presented a report on the state's electric vehicle infrastructure last week to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Virginia ranks 13th in the U.S. for electric vehicle registrations, according to the report. The state ranks 11th for its number of charging stations, with 2,095 charging outlets at 701 stations providing the service. Those figures have increased since the report was finalized.
Locally, electric vehicle charging stations can be found at a variety of locations, including gas stations. Some area Giant grocery stores recently added charging stations.
Shelton noted in the report that while electric vehicle use and infrastructure continues to grow, “range anxiety” and concerns over infrastructure support are major hurdles to people buying electric vehicles.
Yet, Shelton mentioned a 2019 study projecting electric vehicles would comprise 12 percent of new car sales by 2030.
“Electric vehicles are coming,” he told the board.
The report offers various approaches to improving the state’s fledgling electric vehicle infrastructure and suggests forming a working group to look into what is needed and ways to do it.
Virginia already is part of a federal program that allows states to identify corridors for alternative fuels vehicles. Interstate 95 is among those corridors.
Shelton said it is probably time to evaluate those corridors for “gaps” in service and look for others to integrate into the system.
The report suggests the possibility of integrating charging stations into the infrastructure at private locations as well as at state-owned facilities.
The report noted a need to consider providing roadside service for electric vehicles like it does for gas-powered vehicles. The state has safety vehicles that help stranded travelers, which includes providing gas for vehicles on empty. The report suggests offering mobile charging for electric vehicles with dead batteries.
The report also suggested the state consider converting its vehicle fleets to electric.
Another area of focus should be bus service.
The report notes that the state funded its first 17 electric buses in various localities in fiscal year 2020, and suggested the state expand the program, with a focus on increasing electric vehicle use for buses and school buses in “disadvantaged communities” where residents who rely on transit.
Supporting “low and zero emission vehicle” regulations is another key the report highlighted as important to dealing with expected growth in electric vehicles.
Shelton pointed out that the Virginia lawmakers recently approved pollution regulations, putting the state in position to become the “next low-emission, zero-emission” state.
California was the first state to institute the regulations, which, among other things, set standards for automakers to sell a certain percentage of low or zero emission vehicles in the state.
