GETTING THERE: Survey tackles pandemic impact on travelers

It’s no secret that public transportation still has a hard road ahead as it tries to recover riders lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey conducted by Transurban, the Australian-based company that operates the Interstate 95 express lanes, provides a snapshot of the pandemic’s impact on the perception of public transportation.

The survey, involving 5,022 respondents in Australia and North America, was conducted in January. Transurban operates toll lanes in Australia, Virginia, Maryland and Canada.

The survey found that travelers on both continents remain leery of public transportation.

Safety is a telling detail in the survey, with 49 percent of the U.S. respondents acknowledging they do not feel safe when it comes to public transportation.

The survey also asked how safe people felt regarding a range of activities. Public transportation and carpooling held the bottom rankings on the list.

Here is how U.S. survey takers responded to the question concerning safety:

Going outside for various activities: 42% very safe, 32% somewhat safe, 4% very unsafe, 8% somewhat unsafe

Working at the office or other work space: 30%, 29%, 9%, 15%

Going to indoor appointments (doctor, dentist): 26%, 38%, 5%, 15%

Visiting people in their homes: 20%, 35%, 8%, 20%

Going to the movies, restaurants, shopping: 17%, 32%, 11%, 21%

Carpooling: 12%, 20%, 21%, 26%

Public transportation: 11%, 20%, 22%, 27%

Other findings in the survey also ring ominous warning tones for public transportation.

“Our latest research shows on average 16% more people, across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane; and 7% more people in the greater Washington area intend to use private vehicles every day post-pandemic, compared to their pre-pandemic use,” Transurban said in a report on the survey.

“When it comes to public transport, 22% fewer people, on average, in surveyed cities across Australia and 25% fewer people in the greater Washington area say they intend to use public transport every day,” the survey found.

The survey revealed other factors that appear to be playing a role in how people plan to travel. Transurban said respondents cited flexibility in work hours and location as keys in their future career choices.

Still, 87% of the respondents “expect to do most of their work back in their workplace once the risk of COVID-19 has passed,” according to Transurban’s survey.

When, or if, that risk will pass remains to be seen. Rising gas prices might also have an impact on the future of travel.

