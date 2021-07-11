GETTING THERE: Taxes or user fees?

A long-running debate on how to pay for the nation’s transportation infrastructure seems to be heating up.
The fluctuating gas prices in recent years and a possible future with more electric vehicles have the powers that be looking for alternatives to fuel taxes.
And user-based fees seem to be a top contender.
A study is aimed at finding out if user-based fees could do the trick.
Two transportation groups, Transurban and the Eastern Transportation Coalition, have teamed up to run a pilot project using drivers to collect data.
Transurban is the Australian-based company that built and operates the Interstate 95 express lanes. The coalition is a group of transportation officials from 17 states and Washington, D.C., focused on improving the infrastructure.
There are certain requirements to take part in the pilot program, so the groups have set up a website where drivers can take a survey.
The survey has a range of questions, covering such things as vehicle type and model year; where you drive; how often you drive; and what time of day you drive.
Those who take part in the pilot will have to install a device in their vehicle to collect the data.
Dear Scott: Have you looked into the traffic tie-ups at U.S. 17 and Sanford Drive?
On Fridays and weekends traffic will back up for a 1/2 mile-plus on Sanford and over a mile on [U.S.] 17 to go south on [Interstate] 95.
Drivers turning left onto U.S. 17 from near Target back up as well. Cars and trucks get stuck in the middle of U.S. 17 and it can take 15 minutes to get through the intersection.
A few months ago, the Virginia Department of Transportation moved the southbound I–95 turn lane on U.S. 17 back 100 yards or so and installed a light where the old access ramp was.
Traffic used to back up a bit on U.S. 17 before. Now with no room left to merge south on I–95, it’s a traffic nightmare.
The new light on U.S. 17 for highway access is never in sync with the one on U.S. 17/Sanford due to traffic pileups between lights.
I hope you can reach out to the DOT so they can fix the problem.
—Bob Weinstein
That area really does tax a driver—the State Route 3/I–95 interchange is one of the most challenging and irritating area roadways to navigate.
It’s been that way for years, but a big part of the issues can be attributed to the ongoing work on I–95 and work on that stretch of U.S. 17.
VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon acknowledged the issues in the area.
She also pointed out that traffic volumes have “returned to levels experienced before the pandemic, and the reader is accurate that delays approaching the interstate from Route 17 and side streets can be intense at peak times.”
Hannon also highlighted that one aspect of the Rappahannock River crossing work on the interstate is to alleviate backups and delays on U.S. 17.
The crossing projects will add three lanes to the interstate in each direction, which should ease I–95 congestion. That should help improve traffic flow at the U.S. 17 interchange.
There also will be adjustments to the exit ramp onto southbound I–95 as part of the southbound crossing project, which is slated for completion at the end of the year.
“On Route 17, the right turn lane will become a shared through/turn lane to align with the new, second on-ramp lane, which should also reduce the southbound delays,” she said.
Hannon noted that the the temporary signals the writer alluded to malfunctioned in May, but the problem was fixed. A recent check showed the signal to be functioning properly.
She said crews will make “a field visit the week of July 12 to observe traffic during the afternoon peak times, and we will make any slight timing adjustments that we can to keep traffic moving while we finish the Rappahannock River Crossing project.”
