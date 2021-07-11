GETTING THERE: Taxes or user fees?

Those who take part in the pilot will have to install a device in their vehicle to collect the data.

Dear Scott: Have you looked into the traffic tie-ups at U.S. 17 and Sanford Drive?

On Fridays and weekends traffic will back up for a 1/2 mile-plus on Sanford and over a mile on [U.S.] 17 to go south on [Interstate] 95.

Drivers turning left onto U.S. 17 from near Target back up as well. Cars and trucks get stuck in the middle of U.S. 17 and it can take 15 minutes to get through the intersection.

A few months ago, the Virginia Department of Transportation moved the southbound I–95 turn lane on U.S. 17 back 100 yards or so and installed a light where the old access ramp was.

Traffic used to back up a bit on U.S. 17 before. Now with no room left to merge south on I–95, it’s a traffic nightmare.

The new light on U.S. 17 for highway access is never in sync with the one on U.S. 17/Sanford due to traffic pileups between lights.

I hope you can reach out to the DOT so they can fix the problem.

—Bob Weinstein