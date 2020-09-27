GETTING THERE:Temporary bridge being built on Rock Hill Church Road in Stafford

A DETOUR on Rock Hill Church Road in Stafford County will be in place until at least the middle of October as crews build a temporary bridge over Aquia Creek.
The road closed last week so crews could start building the temporary span, which is needed because of structural problems found on the existing bridge.
A recent inspection detected “deterioration in the bridge’s major elements,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The bridge was built in 1950 and underwent reconstruction in 1978. A new bridge will be built at the spot, but no timeline has been established.
Without the temporary span, an 11-ton weight limit would have been posted at the bridge.
VDOT said in a news release that vehicles weighing up to 40 tons will be able to cross the single-lane, temporary bridge. That means vehicles such as fire trucks and school buses will be able to use it.
Meanwhile, drivers who use Rock Hill Church Road between State Route 610 and Mountain View Road will need to use an eight-mile detour until the temporary bridge opens. VDOT has the detour map online.
When the temporary bridge opens, red-light signals will manage the one-way, alternating traffic.
Watch out for walkers
October is on our doorstep, and with school and Halloween on tap it seems a good time to remind drivers to keep their eyes peeled for a spike in walkers during peak commuter traffic times.
Usually, students would already be in school, but the pandemic put that on pause. That delay is scheduled to end with some area schools scheduled to open in a modified way in October. And that means children will soon need to catch buses for rides to and from school.
Couple the start of school with Halloween—however modified it might be—and you have more people walking along roads and neighborhood streets.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Highway Administration think it’s a good idea to alert drivers now, too.
On Tuesday, the departments will mark October as the first-ever pedestrian safety month in an effort to increase pedestrian safety awareness.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
