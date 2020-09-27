GETTING THERE:Temporary bridge being built on Rock Hill Church Road in Stafford

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A DETOUR on Rock Hill Church Road in Stafford County will be in place until at least the middle of October as crews build a temporary bridge over Aquia Creek.

The road closed last week so crews could start building the temporary span, which is needed because of structural problems found on the existing bridge.

A recent inspection detected “deterioration in the bridge’s major elements,” according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The bridge was built in 1950 and underwent reconstruction in 1978. A new bridge will be built at the spot, but no timeline has been established.

Without the temporary span, an 11-ton weight limit would have been posted at the bridge.

VDOT said in a news release that vehicles weighing up to 40 tons will be able to cross the single-lane, temporary bridge. That means vehicles such as fire trucks and school buses will be able to use it.

Meanwhile, drivers who use Rock Hill Church Road between State Route 610 and Mountain View Road will need to use an eight-mile detour until the temporary bridge opens. VDOT has the detour map online.

When the temporary bridge opens, red-light signals will manage the one-way, alternating traffic.