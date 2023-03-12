Here we are again: daylight saving time.

And here we go again with warnings for drivers as we wind clocks forward, losing an hour of morning daylight, which in turn can result in drowsy drivers hitting the road.

Those warnings are legitimate for at least one reason: more crashes happen in the dark, something early-morning drivers are likely to be doing after the time change.

Pedestrians are most at risk.

A 2021 Governor’s Highway Safety Association study reported that 76% of pedestrian fatalities happened in the dark in 2018.

Morning drivers and walkers might want to be hyper-vigilant, at least this week. Maybe throw back an extra cup of coffee or three before heading out for your morning commute.

New signal at

Stafford intersection

Drivers might want to keep an eye out for new stoplight signals at the U.S. 1 intersection with Enon and Cranes Corner roads.

The new signals will be activated only for Enon and Cranes Corner roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. The U.S. 1 signals will remain the same, meaning left turns are allowed only on a green light.

The new signals, set to be activated Monday, will have flashing yellow arrow signals. The flashing yellow signals allow traffic to turn left. That turning traffic still has to yield to oncoming traffic that has a green light. The signal will have a sign reminding drivers to yield on the flashing yellow arrow.

The new signals will have four arrows. The green arrow allows “protected” turns, which will be followed by a solid yellow arrow and then a red arrow to stop traffic. Then the flashing yellow arrow will activate.

New lane assignments were implemented recently on the Enon Road approach to match the new signals, with a dedicated left-turn lane and a shared straight and right-turn lane.

VDOT believes the change will improve flow at the intersection as it will allow “travelers at more than one intersection approach to proceed at the same time, reducing the average wait time.”

Burned-out traffic signals

On the flipside, Spotsylvania County signals at one intersection were knocked out of service by fire Thursday.

The damaged signals are at the Route 208 and Millgarden intersection. VDOT crews will direct traffic at the intersection until further notice. VDOT needs to assess the damage to the signals, cables and poles before repairing and reactivating the signals.