GETTING THERE: Traffic apps aren't perfect

Drivers nowadays put a lot of faith in mobile traffic apps to help navigate on road trips.

That faith can be misplaced if a driver doesn’t know the roads these apps direct them to take.

Take a recent situation that happened in Spotsylvania County on Jan. 7, when some drivers used traffic apps to avoid delays caused by a serious crash on Mudd Tavern Road and ended up turning off onto Hams Ford Road.

The road has a ford that traffic must cross, and some couldn’t make it that day because the water was too high.

Spotsylvania County Supervisor Kevin Marshall raised the issue at last week’s board meeting.

“I know of at least two cars personally that I seen in the river. There may have been more that we had to have fire and rescue folks come down there and get out,” he said. “It’s not a good day when it’s 38 degrees outside and we’ve got somebody stuck in water.”

He said the ford is maintained by the state and is considered passable. But he said only pickup trucks can make it through.

After storms, the ford washes out, Marshall said, adding that the water on that Saturday was knee-high.

The supervisor said he would like to see better maintenance at the ford, but the situation should be a warning to drivers who put too much faith in a cellphone app.

U.S. 17 traffic lights askew?

A reader who regularly travels on U.S. 17 in Stafford County sent an email last week to say there is a problem with traffic signals recently installed on the highway near the Interstate 95 interchange, which has been undergoing major changes related to the I–95 Rappahannock River crossing project.

“I have noticed, along with others, that the first stop light on 17 from the interstate (heading toward U.S. 1) is problematic,” Amber Peebles said in an email asking about the signals. “Specifically, it does not appear that the light signals are properly aligned with the respective lanes causing confusion and last second lane changes to be in the correct lane if one wishes to turn left onto (northbound) I–95 or proceed straight on 17.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in an email that the signals “are in the proper locations … and follow federal and state standards.”

VDOT noted that as drivers “approach this intersection, from a distance, the traffic signal heads appear to be misaligned with their respective lane assignments. However, once you approach the stop bar, the signal heads are aligned.”

VDOT acknowledged that the work zone in that spot has been challenging for drivers with the myriad changes during the work and said there will be more adjustments through the end of the crossing project.

Those changes include the design to have “triple left turn lanes on the I–95 northbound off-ramp,” according to VDOT. Also, the loop ramp from Route 17 southbound to northbound I–95 will reopen when the project is completed.