GETTING THERE: Traffic bounces back

During a discussion of what might have caused the troubling crash trend and how to deal with it, it was noted that tractor-trailer traffic remained near normal during the pandemic. It was suggested that with clear roadways big-rig drivers may have been driving faster, making any crashes more serious.

Police have also reported more speeding infractions and reckless driving in general during the pandemic. Those driver habits are believed to have contributed to the increase in fatal crashes.

Unclogged area roads were a silver lining of the pandemic. And we turned it into a sorry version of “Mad Max.”

Stafford safety association retools MAGAZINE

The American Traffic Safety Services Association has revamped its magazine, both in name and style.

The Stafford County-based association, which focuses on the transportation safety industry, discarded the biannual magazine’s name, The Signal, renaming it Roadway Safety.

The magazine also shifted its focus from events to “industry trends, business issues and roadway safety innovations …” according to a news release from the association.

The inaugural issue of Roadway Safety can be found on the association’s website.

