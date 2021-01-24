GETTING THERE: Traffic bounces back

A presentation of traffic trends in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic includes the obvious, along with some head-scratchers.
Data collected by 512 vehicle counting stations across the state showed the deepest plummet in traffic happened in the months following the onset of the pandemic, falling 60 percent below 2019 figures, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation report.
Traffic has bounced back in recent months, and is near normal in some areas, including the Fredericksburg corridor. The report noted that traffic volume on Interstate 95 in Stafford has “rebounded more than the statewide average,” VDOT’s Mena Lockwood told the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
Data indicate peak commuting shifts, with evening traffic returning to near normal and morning traffic lagging. Some of that morning commuting traffic may have shifted to other times of day.
The crash data caught the attention of CTB members.
Overall in 2020, crashes and injuries dropped compared to 2019. But deadly crashes increased, according to the report, along with speed-related crashes (up 17 percent) and crashes involving unrestrained drivers and/or passengers (up 22 percent).
Another figure that surprised CTB members involved deadly crashes involving big tractor-trailers. Those crashes increased 38 percent in 2020.
During a discussion of what might have caused the troubling crash trend and how to deal with it, it was noted that tractor-trailer traffic remained near normal during the pandemic. It was suggested that with clear roadways big-rig drivers may have been driving faster, making any crashes more serious.
Police have also reported more speeding infractions and reckless driving in general during the pandemic. Those driver habits are believed to have contributed to the increase in fatal crashes.
Unclogged area roads were a silver lining of the pandemic. And we turned it into a sorry version of “Mad Max.”
Stafford safety association retools MAGAZINE
The American Traffic Safety Services Association has revamped its magazine, both in name and style.
The Stafford County-based association, which focuses on the transportation safety industry, discarded the biannual magazine’s name, The Signal, renaming it Roadway Safety.
The magazine also shifted its focus from events to “industry trends, business issues and roadway safety innovations …” according to a news release from the association.
The inaugural issue of Roadway Safety can be found on the association’s website.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436