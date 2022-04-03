GETTING THERE: Trail and bridge work progresses

THOSE WHO use the Belmont–Ferry Farm Trail can now access the stretch beneath the Chatham Bridge, with some periodic limitation.

That portion of the path has been closed as crews work on the bridge, which reopened in October after a major rehabilitation project but is still being completed.

“Construction work along a pedestrian trail that passes underneath the Chatham Bridge on the Stafford County riverbank is substantially complete!” local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email.

The trail isn’t quite ready for full-time duty, though.

Hannon said the trail “will periodically close for pedestrian safety during daytime hours on weekdays through April 22, which is the completion date for the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project.”

Crews are finishing up grading work in the area, along with other final “punchlist items.”

The bridge, which spans the Rappahannock River between Fredericksburg and Stafford, was closed in June 2020. Crews removed the top of the structure and built a new deck on the original concrete piers, which underwent major rehabilitation.

trail work

Sections of the Virginia Central Railway trail in Spotsylvania County will be closed this month.

According to a notice from the county, sections of the VCR trail running alongside and across Harrison Road between Salem Church Road and Gordon Road will undergo repairs and maintenance.

The closures are scheduled to start Monday and run through April 29.

I–95 bridge project

VDOT tweeted a video Wednesday of crews lowering massive steel beams onto the northbound Interstate 95 bridge, marking another milestone for the project.

The bridge is the second new span being built for the I-95 Rappahannock River crossing project, which is adding six new lanes in the median of the interstate from State Route 3 in Fredericksburg to U.S. 17 in Stafford.

The new southbound lanes and bridge opened in October.

The northbound crossing lanes and bridge are slated to open in the summer of 2024.

American Legion bridge

The overpass on Stafford’s American Legion Road is closing Monday for a replacement project related to the I-95 express lanes extension.

Work on the American Legion span will mirror that done on the new Truslow Road bridge, which reopened a year ago.

The span will first be demolished, work that is estimated to take four to six weeks to complete.

Crews will build a new two-lane bridge that will be slightly wider and lengthened to accommodate any future I–95 widening.

The new overpass also will allow crews to build two new reversible express lanes as part of the 10-mile extension in the median of I–95 from south of the State Route 610 exit to U.S. 17 in Stafford.

