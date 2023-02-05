The idea of creating a Fredericksburg-area transportation authority has popped up from time to time in recent years, with mixed opinions by local officials.

The argument for creating such an authority: It gives localities the ability to raise funds for local transportation projects, and gives localities an advantage in the state’s Smart Scale program.

The argument against such an authority: It gives an unelected group taxing authority.

Though it seems no concrete consensus exists on the merits of a local transportation authority, local officials were recently surprised by the introduction of state legislation to create such an authority for Planning District 16: Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Sen. Jeremy McPike, who represents the 29th District, introduced the legislation in early January. The bill advanced through its first reading on the Senate floor, but was soon voted down.

The bill aims to create an authority that would administer transportation funds generated through new local taxes, including transient occupancy and recordation taxes.

The senator, who represents parts of Prince William County and a section of North Stafford, couldn’t be reached Friday.

The bill failed to pass the Senate on Friday, 20–18, falling just short of the required 21 votes.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee has taken up the transportation authority issue in recent years, with mixed opinions from its members and elected officials from Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania.

FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said the committee hasn’t had a chance to talk about the bill. He added that there has been recent turnover in committee members from Stafford and Spotsylvania, so it’s unclear how those representatives feel about a transportation authority.

Ollis said the bill was a surprise to FAMPO. He first notified the committee about the bill at its meeting Jan. 23. He and Chip Boyles, executive director of the George Washington Regional Commission, met recently with McPike.

He said the senator mentioned concerns raised in Stafford about recordation taxes as a driving force for the legislation, but otherwise offered little information, except to say he modeled the bill based on the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission.

McPike told them he rushed the bill through because the session is a short one.

Had the bill somehow passed, Ollis believed it would have been “a bit of a rush job.”

He thinks more conversation about such an authority needs to happen locally.

City Councilman Matt Kelly, another local elected official with years of experience serving on transportation boards, has been pushing for a transportation authority for some time.

He believes that Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and Richmond benefit by being the only regions with transportation authorities, especially through the Smart Scale program.

Under Virginia’s Smart Scale funding program, localities have a better chance of getting state funding if they can provide matching local funds. Transportation authorities can raise those funds.

Critics of such authorities question the constitutionality of creating non-elected boards with control of taxpayer money.

Kelly likes that the bill seems likely to at least “spark a conversation we should’ve had years ago.” But he’s a bit perplexed that the senator introduced the bill without talking to local officials.

“It’s kind of a weird situation,” he said. “There are so many questions — you know, how this came about?”