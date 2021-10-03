GETTING THERE: Truslow Road bridge survives crash

Last week’s dump truck crash into the Truslow Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Stafford County caused a midday traffic nightmare for travelers, but the relatively new span came out OK.
The bridge had been subject to a more than yearlong replacement project, and was reopened in April.
After Tuesday’s crash, Virginia Department of Transportation inspectors determined the bridge was safe for travel on and below the span, and all lanes were opened.
The bridge sustained minor damage to a concrete beam, according to local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon. VDOT officials scheduled a contractor to fix the damage, with the aim of completing the repairs before winter.
The Tuesday crash happened about 12:40 p.m. when a dump truck driver heading north on I–95 accidently engaged the dump bed, which raised and hit the bridge, wedging the truck underneath.
The driver faces a reckless driving charge.
Two Spotsylvania projects advance
Spotsylvania County struck an agreement for improvements to the I–95 exit and U.S. 1 in the Massaponax area.
The project is one of several road projects tied to the county’s agreement to bring the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic to Spotsylvania. The clinic is being built near the exit, on property along Hood Drive.
The improvements at the exit include widening Route 1 to six lanes between the I–95 exits; adding a second left-turn lane from northbound Route 1 to northbound I–95; widening the northbound I–95 ramp to two lanes and extending the merge lanes; and converting the northbound U.S. 1 right turn lane to southbound I–95 into a combination through-turn lane.
The total project cost is $22,434,600. The county portion is $11.6 million, with the remaining cost covered by the state through the Smart Scale program.
The agreement calls for VDOT to handle preliminary engineering, right-of-way procurement and construction.
Spotsylvania also is moving forward on an extension project for a multiuse path along Salem Church Road.
Last week, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with VDOT to extend the Virginia Central Railway Trail along Salem Church Road to Harrison Road, according to a county report.
The agreement calls for the county to pay for the project and VDOT to handle preliminary engineering and construction work.
There is no guarantee the agreement will result in an extended path.
The county must provide most of the funding, $1.2 million, with a $250,630 federal grant covering the rest.
The staff report pointed out that the county has no plans for funding the project in the capital improvement program, adding that the county will seek funding through the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The resolution allowed the county to make the initial payment of $129,371 so VDOT can begin preliminary engineering.
