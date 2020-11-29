GETTING THERE: U.S. 1 gets name change up north

Prince William County will change the name of U.S. 1 from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.
The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the measure, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board signed off on the change last week.
The switch means U.S. 1 will be known as Richmond Highway in Virginia from the Washington, D.C., border to Stafford County.
In Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline, the road still carries the name of the Confederate president. It becomes Washington Highway in Hanover County and Ashland.
Following the Civil War, Davis was imprisoned for two years. He was indicted for treason, but never tried. In the early part of the 20th century, the United Daughters of the Confederacy proposed honoring the president of the Confederacy with a highway that stretched from Arlington, through the Southern states and west to California.
The Virginia General Assembly renamed the stretch of U.S. 1 through the commonwealth for Davis in 1922. But the city of Alexandria renamed the stretch through its jurisdiction Richmond Highway in 2018, Arlington County did the same a year later, and other localities began to consider changing the name in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police in May.
The CTB resolution identified the Prince William name change as a way to coordinate with other localities where U.S. 1 already was called Richmond Highway.
But there was more to the name change than that. Prince William Supervisor Andrea Bailey told the CTB the name change was “well past time.”
“It’s a consistent reminder of our nation’s dark and hurtful past,” she said. “This is not about removing history, but it’s about progress and focusing … on moving forward.”
In July, the Fredericksburg City Council adopted a resolution urging the General Assembly to find a more unifying name for the highway. The council indicated that if the state fails to act, it will move on renaming the stretch of highway in Fredericksburg.
A Richmond City Council committee has recommended renaming the road Richmond Highway through that city. The full council is scheduled to take up the issue Dec. 14.
DMV expands options for CDLs
Anyone who has a commercial driver’s license that needs to be renewed now has an easier option than going to a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles office.
The pandemic has made it all but impossible to set up an in-person appointment at DMV offices, which have massive backlogs.
CDL renewals have required in-person visits, but DMV has lifted that requirement for eligible drivers.
Those who aren’t eligible will still need to go to a DMV office.
U.S. 17 bridge work
Crews are demolishing another Interstate 95 bridge over U.S. 17 in Stafford, so that means more overnight lane closures this week.
The Virginia Department of Transportation says alternating lane closures will be in place Tuesday through Friday, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Crews have been razing and rebuilding the overpasses as part of the Rappahannock River crossing project.
