GETTING THERE: U.S. 1 gets name change up north

Prince William County will change the name of U.S. 1 from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.

The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the measure, and the Commonwealth Transportation Board signed off on the change last week.

The switch means U.S. 1 will be known as Richmond Highway in Virginia from the Washington, D.C., border to Stafford County.

In Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline, the road still carries the name of the Confederate president. It becomes Washington Highway in Hanover County and Ashland.

Following the Civil War, Davis was imprisoned for two years. He was indicted for treason, but never tried. In the early part of the 20th century, the United Daughters of the Confederacy proposed honoring the president of the Confederacy with a highway that stretched from Arlington, through the Southern states and west to California.