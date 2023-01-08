GETTING THERE: U.S. 17 interchange transformation continues

The transformation of the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County will take another step this week as crews start demolishing the old northbound Interstate 95 off-ramp bridge.

The Virginia Department of Transportation expects the demolition to take at least six weeks. The work will cause overnight lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops.

Once that work is finished, crews will start building a new overpass off-ramp.

The work on the interchange is related to the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project, the second of two projects expanding the interstate and separating through traffic from local traffic between U.S. 17 and State Route 3.

The U.S. 17 interchange has undergone big changes, including several new overpasses, since work started on the crossing projects in 2018.

The new southbound I–95 lanes are open. Work on the northbound project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

Until then, the U.S. 17 interchange will have a temporary pattern, managed by traffic signals.

The new, temporary setup has northbound I–95 traffic exiting to U.S. 17 on a single exit ramp. Traffic heading toward Falmouth uses a right-turn lane on the ramp while traffic heading the other way on the highway will use dual left-turn lanes. U.S. 17 traffic heading through the interchange also is managed by the temporary traffic lights.

When the I–95 northbound crossing lanes open, permanent traffic signals will be installed at the exit, where there will be three left-turn lanes for traffic exiting onto northbound U.S. 17, along with a right-turn lane for southbound U.S. 17.

Blue & Gray Parkway ramp work

Drivers in the Ferry Farm area in Stafford should expect overnight delays this week as work will close the westbound Route 3 flyover ramp to the Blue and Gray Parkway.

Crews will be repairing joints on the flyover, “smoothing the ride for motorists while addressing spot deterioration,” according to VDOT.

The ramp will be closed overnight, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through Friday morning.

Most traffic will be able to make a U-turn at the Ferry Road intersection and use eastbound Route 3 to get onto the parkway. Other detour routes will be posted on digital signs for larger vehicles.