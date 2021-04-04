GETTING THERE: U.S. infrastructure gets C-minus from engineers

AS FAR as the American Society of Civil Engineers is concerned, it’s about time the country starts working on its infrastructure.
It should be no surprise that ASCE likes the $2.3 trillion Biden administration infrastructure plan, which includes more than $600 billion for transportation.
The group recently released its infrastructure grade (compiled once every four years) and gave the country a C-minus. That's better than the D grade in 2017, but only barely.
The report covers everything from public parks and drinking water to dams, energy and roads.
The report notes that more than 40 percent of the country’s road system “is now in poor or mediocre condition. Those conditions cost drivers more than “$1,000 every year in wasted time and fuel” and $130 billion in car repairs and other costs.
ASCE’s report says the country’s road system has a “$786 billion backlog of road and bridge capital needs.”
Virginia doesn’t have a grade in the report, but an overview of the state reports that poor road conditions cost each driver $517 a year and that 4.4 percent of bridges are rated structurally deficient.
The infrastructure plan includes $115 billion to modernize bridges, highways, roads, and main streets in most need of work.
ASCE estimated it would cost $5.9 trillion over the next decade to fix all the deteriorated roads, bridges and airports.
In response to the infrastructure plan, Jim Tymon, ASCE’s executive director, called it a “first step in a conversation about a generational investment in transportation infrastructure addressing climate change, resiliency, and equity that will support improved quality of life through innovative, safer and cleaner mobility options.”
STUDENT TRAFFIC SAFETY CHALLENGE
Two traffic safety groups are looking for fresh ideas from the younger generation.
Stafford County-based American Traffic Safety Services Association and the Transportation Research Board recently announced the TCD Student Challenge, which calls for an individual or a team of students to submit solutions for this year’s topic.
The topic this year focuses on innovative traffic control device strategies for “speed management on limited access freeways,” according to a news release.
The challenge is open to students in high school, junior college or college.
“Students use their creativity to come up with innovative solutions for current roadway safety challenges that practitioners are currently trying to address to save lives,” ATSSA Director of Innovation and Technical Services Eric Perry said in the release. “This year’s challenge focuses on speed management because more than one-fourth of all traffic fatalities involve at least one speeding driver.”
The deadline to submit an application is Oct. 1.
Details can be found on the ATSSA website.
