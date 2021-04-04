GETTING THERE: U.S. infrastructure gets C-minus from engineers

AS FAR as the American Society of Civil Engineers is concerned, it’s about time the country starts working on its infrastructure.

It should be no surprise that ASCE likes the $2.3 trillion Biden administration infrastructure plan, which includes more than $600 billion for transportation.

The group recently released its infrastructure grade (compiled once every four years) and gave the country a C-minus. That's better than the D grade in 2017, but only barely.

The report covers everything from public parks and drinking water to dams, energy and roads.

The report notes that more than 40 percent of the country’s road system “is now in poor or mediocre condition. Those conditions cost drivers more than “$1,000 every year in wasted time and fuel” and $130 billion in car repairs and other costs.

ASCE’s report says the country’s road system has a “$786 billion backlog of road and bridge capital needs.”

Virginia doesn’t have a grade in the report, but an overview of the state reports that poor road conditions cost each driver $517 a year and that 4.4 percent of bridges are rated structurally deficient.