GETTING THERE: VDOT proposes Spotsylvania intersection changes

Four years ago, a deadly crash in western Spotsylvania County prompted the Virginia Department of Transportation to consider making changes to the busy intersection at State Route 3 and Orange Plank Road.

VDOT is now looking for the public’s input about the proposed adjustments at the intersection.

Those proposed changes resulted from VDOT’s inspection of the intersection after the May 15, 2018, crash in which 24-year-old Jennifer Goonan died, just hours before she would have graduated from Germanna Community College.

Goonan tried to turn left onto Orange Plank Road on a flashing yellow signal but it was too late to avoid an oncoming truck that had a green light.

VDOT installed a warning sign for left turns on the yellow flashing arrow following the crash, and determined other changes could make the intersection safer.

One adjustment at the intersection aims to improve sight distance.

VDOT’s review of the intersection also resulted in another recommended change: an RCUT, or Restricted Crossing U-Turn, design.

The design is supposed to reduce conflict points, according to VDOT.

One aspect of the design eliminates left turns from side streets. In this case, the proposal would prohibit left turns from Orange Plank to Route 3. That traffic instead would turn right and makes a U-turn at a nearby crossover.

The RCUT design allows a change that would more directly impact the left turn concern. The adjustment would allow the left-turn lane to be extended into the median for mainline traffic, making the turn more of a straight shot onto Orange Plank Road.

Some things would remain the same at the intersection. The left turn onto Orange Plank Road would still be allowed on the flashing yellow signal, and U-turns on westbound Route 3 would still be prohibited under the new design.

The project would cost an estimated $228,000, with funding from the state’s High Risk Rural Roads program.

VDOT is accepting comments through Aug. 12, and comments can be made through an online survey portal at publicinput.com/Route3andOrangePlankRoad. They can also be emailed to fred.comments@vdot.virginia.gov or sent via mail to Ms. Jessica Graves, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.