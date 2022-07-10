GETTING THERE: VDOT seeks input on EV charging station plan

As the push toward electrifying automobiles grows, plans are afoot to create the infrastructure to support them.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is developing a plan to create that infrastructure, and the department wants your help to determine charging needs, priorities, and challenges, according to a website VDOT has set up for public input.

That website includes questions for electric vehicle drivers and those who drive gas-powered vehicles, as well as businesses or organizations that have an interest in maintaining a charging site.

The questions include concerns related to buying an electric vehicle, whether electric vehicle drivers would use public charging facilities, where public chargers should be installed and how electric vehicle chargers could benefit disadvantaged communities.

According to VDOT, the state plans to invest a projected $100 million over the next five years to install charging stations as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

That program calls for charging stations to initially be installed along Virginia interstates, including Interstate 95.

Caroline intersection work finished

A $1.6 million Caroline County intersection project is now complete.

Work wrapped up last week at the intersection of Ladysmith Road, Partlow Road and Anderson Mill Road.

The work included improving the sight distance by realigning and flattening a curve, according to local VDOT spokesperson Darragh Frye in a news release.

Crews also built dedicated right-turn lanes from westbound Ladysmith Road to Partlow Road, as well as southbound Partlow Road to Anderson Mill Road. A new stop sign also was installed for Partlow Road traffic.

The project earned funding through the state’s Smart Scale program, which scores projects statewide for funding.

For the birds

Before work started on the Chatham Bridge in the summer of 2020, cliff swallows that called the span home had to be relocated.

According to VDOT, 120 nestlings were moved to The Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.

Well, as cliff swallows are known to do, plenty of those little tweeters returned home once the bridge construction wrapped up.

According to a post on VDOT’s website, environmental specialist Mark Haus visited the bridge recently to check on the cliff swallows and counted 55 nests under the span, and each nest usually is home for three or four chicks.