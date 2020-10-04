GETTING THERE: VDOT taking aim at trashy roads

Litter strewn along area roadways is a real pain in the eyes.
Litterbugs aren’t a new blight, and they don’t seem to be getting it.
This is where the Virginia Department of Transportation comes in. VDOT already runs the Adopt a Highway program to help clean up roadways. The highway department launched the program in 1988 with the aim to keep roads clean. Work by thousands of volunteers who join the program saves VDOT money and helps clear litter from roadways at the same time.
VDOT recently initiated a drive to raise more awareness, called Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter.
VDOT tweeted last week that it spends $3.5 million per year to clean litter from roadways, which helps remove about 8,100 pounds of trash.
More than half of the litter comes from vehicles, either from improperly secured loads or people simply tossing out trash, according to VDOT. Pedestrians account for another 23 percent of trash tossed along roadsides.
Anyone interested in joining the Adopt a Highway program can find all the information on VDOT’s website.
I-95 lane closures
Interstate 95 travelers can expect delays into next week for work on a pair of projects.
Starting Monday night, drivers can expect overnight delays on I–95 for work related to the reconstruction of the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County. Crews will be placing beams on the span.
The lane closures are set to run Monday night through Friday morning this week. Next week, the overnight lane closures are set to run from Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Full, intermittent southbound I–95 closures are scheduled to run from midnight to 3 a.m. Friday and again Friday, Oct. 16.
The Truslow Road bridge closed in January for work related to the express lanes extension on the interstate. The Truslow Road overpass work was slated to be finished this fall, but that date has been pushed back to later this year or early in 2021.
The other lane closures are related to the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project.
VDOT said there will be overnight delays on Oct. 13 and 14 in the U.S. 17 interchange area while crews prepare to shift traffic onto a new overpass there.
VDOT suggests drivers avoid that area of I–95 from 7 p.m. Oct. 13 through 2 p.m. Oct. 14. All northbound lanes of I–95 will remain open during the work.
The lane closures will be in place for 19 hours while crews mill, pave and stripe the overpass.
When the work is finished, traffic will be shifted onto the overpass in the median of I-95. That overpass will eventually serve the through lanes on the Rappahannock River crossing lanes.
