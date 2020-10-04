GETTING THERE: VDOT taking aim at trashy roads

Starting Monday night, drivers can expect overnight delays on I–95 for work related to the reconstruction of the Truslow Road overpass in Stafford County. Crews will be placing beams on the span.

The lane closures are set to run Monday night through Friday morning this week. Next week, the overnight lane closures are set to run from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Full, intermittent southbound I–95 closures are scheduled to run from midnight to 3 a.m. Friday and again Friday, Oct. 16.

The Truslow Road bridge closed in January for work related to the express lanes extension on the interstate. The Truslow Road overpass work was slated to be finished this fall, but that date has been pushed back to later this year or early in 2021.

The other lane closures are related to the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project.

VDOT said there will be overnight delays on Oct. 13 and 14 in the U.S. 17 interchange area while crews prepare to shift traffic onto a new overpass there.

VDOT suggests drivers avoid that area of I–95 from 7 p.m. Oct. 13 through 2 p.m. Oct. 14. All northbound lanes of I–95 will remain open during the work.