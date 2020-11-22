GETTING THERE: Virginia drops in national highway rankings

He also said Virginia has three of the most congested interstate corridors in the nation.

In an email, Feigenbaum said the study used Federal Highway Administration data, which he acknowledged is a few years old. But he added that VDOT traffic counts indicate the corridors are still among the most congested in the country.

He said Interstate 95 between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C., ranked as one of the most congested of all corridors. Interstate 66 in Fairfax and Prince William counties has the some of the worst urban congestion, and Interstate 81 has some of the worst rural congestion.

Dear Scott: Over the past few months, new “60 mph” speed limit signs have been placed on sections of State Route 3 and U.S. 301 in King George County. Although I like the changes to the speed limit, I have noticed that no new “Reduced Speed Ahead” signs have been placed on the roadways when it is necessary to reduce the speed limit from 60 mph to 45 mph, for example.

I assumed that such signs were required when the speed limit dropped more than 10 mph. (Reducing the speed limit from 60 mph to 45 mph is 15 mph).

Is this not the case?

—Thom Armentrout, Stafford County