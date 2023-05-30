Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Train ridership is growing in popularity on Virginia’s four Amtrak rail lines.

Amtrak set a ridership record on the corridors for April with 107,929 passengers, the most for that month since state-supported service started in 2009 and up 53.2% compared to April last year, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

Trains on the state’s four rail corridors — Roanoke, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond — have carried 378,709 passengers through April this year, according to the rail authority data. Last year during the same period, the Amtrak trains carried 195,874 passengers.

The increase in ridership can be attributed to the three new daily roundtrip trains added to Virginia’s system in July.

“The growth in ridership that we have consistently seen over the past year confirms that rail is a necessary part of the transportation mix in Virginia,” rail authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler said in a news release.

He added that the authority expected the increase in ridership with the additional roundtrips, adding that it is “proof that the convenience of train travel makes it more attractive than sitting in traffic or flying on a crowded plane.”

Ladysmith Road lane shift

The delayed traffic shift in the construction zone on Ladysmith Road in Caroline County has been rescheduled for this week, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Originally slated for early May, the traffic shift for the $26.4-million project is now set to take place Wednesday.

The road is being realigned and widened to four lanes on a nearly 1-mile stretch between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. Work started in February and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

The rebuilt road will be wider, with a raised median separating eastbound and westbound traffic and a 10-foot-wide shared-used path. Crews will build dual left-turn lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic along with dedicated right-turn lanes at the U.S. 1 intersection, where sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian traffic signals will also be added.

About 11,000 vehicles pass through the work zone daily, according to a 2021 VDOT traffic count.

Plenty of paving on tap this summer

Summertime is road paving season, and there is plenty of that work ahead for Fredericksburg area roads.

Crews will resurface 816 lane miles in the 14-county Fredericksburg district at a cost of $59 million, according to local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon. VDOT also will be brightening reflective pavement markers on 2,463 miles of lanes this year.

Fredericksburg has 13 streets scheduled for resurfacing this summer, including sections of Princess Anne Street, Charles Street and Sophia Street.

VDOT has 42 Spotsylvania roads slated for resurfacing. Major roads set for resurfacing in the county include U.S. 1 from the Mudd Tavern Road to the Caroline County line; Massaponax Church Road from U.S. 1 to Hickory Ridge Road; Southpoint Parkway; Brock Road from Herndon Drive to State Route 3.

In Stafford, 25 roads are set to get new pavement. Those roads include Garrisonville Road between Joshua Road and Shenandoah Lane; Kellogg Mill Road from Poplar Road to Mountain View Road; Poplar Road from U.S. 17 to Branch Creek Way; Brooke Road from Eskimo Hill Road to Andrew Chapel Road; and stretches of U.S. 1 from Layhill Road to Cranes Corner Road and from the Potomac Creek Bridge to Enon Road.

There are 15 Caroline County roads scheduled for resurfacing, including a 3-mile stretch of I–95.