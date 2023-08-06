The free Friday ride program seems to be having the impact the Virginia Railway Express wanted when the commuter rail system decided to offer it earlier this year.

The program started on June 2 and will run through Sept. 1. The aim is to draw new and non-traditional riders to take train trips north and back home.

So far, the program has increased average daily rider trips for those Fridays by around 40%, from about 3,500 to 5,000, compared to a period prior to the program start, Rich Dalton, the CEO of VRE, told the Operations Board at its July meeting.

Dalton told the board the program is “a really good tool for us to work specifically with new riders.”

VRE will need more than the fare free program to bounce back from the pandemic’s impact.

The board chairman, James Walkinshaw, said at the July meeting that the train service is “on the long march” to regaining riders, something he expects will take several years to accomplish.

Before the pandemic, daily rider trips for VRE hovered mostly around the 18,000 to 19,000 range, according to VRE’s annual survey, which was presented at the July meeting. During the pandemic, ridership plummeted to around 1,300 a month. In June, the daily average was 6,223, up from 5,009 a year ago.

Remote work, which became the new normal during the pandemic, is one hurdle VRE is trying to clear.

VRE riders averaged about a half-day of remote work a week before the pandemic, but that figure has spiked to nearly two days a week, according to a fiscal 2025 budget presentation at the July meeting.

The budget presentation also highlighted such impacts as inflation and how to move forward without federal pandemic subsidies, which have been used by VRE to offset loss in rider fares and lower jurisdiction subsidy payments.

VRE plans to bump the localities’ subsidies, reduced during the pandemic, back to at least pre-COVID levels. Fares to ride the trains also are likely be increased.

VRE operations board members agreed at the July meeting that subsidies and fares will need to be addressed. They also want to move faster on offering weekend trips, at least on Saturdays.

“I feel that we need to be running a Saturday train, like yesterday. As soon as we possibly can, we need to be running a Saturday train because we need to know how much potential there is on Saturday service,” Walkinshaw said at the July meeting, adding that weekend service “is going to be the key to our next five to 10 years of growth.”