GETTING THERE: VRE to bring back more train service

VIRGINIA Railway Express has been operating on a limited schedule since early in the pandemic, when commuter traffic all but ceased on rails and roads.
It’s easy to see that roadway traffic has returned, but the same can’t be said for the VRE trains.
Average daily ridership for March was 1,379, according to the VRE’s April report. The March ridership figures were an improvement, by about 200, over the previous two months.
Still, March 2020 ridership figures were about eight times higher than current passenger numbers.
Maybe those figures remain low because VRE continues to run fewer trains with fewer open seats to promote social distancing.
At least that’s what one rider thinks.
“Are you guys looking for business? If you are, the person who wrote in last month was spot on that you need to increase the number of trains,” Tim from Lorton wrote last week during VRE’s monthly online forum, hosted by Rich Dalton, VRE's chief executive officer, and Chris Henry, director of rail operations.
Tim might get his wish soon.
“We are actually making plans to return to full service and will be able to announce a date soon,” the VRE officials responded.
Even with the plan to add more train service, VRE wonders if doing so will lead to more riders.
So the commuter train service tweeted out a one-question survey asking that very question, which can be found at the VRE website.
I-95 rest area truck parking expansion
An expansion project for tractor–trailers and oversized vehicles is set to start at the southbound Caroline County rest area this month, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The $4.2 million project will more than double the number of big vehicle spaces, bringing the total to 45, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.
The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2022.
On May 17, crews will install barrels along the shoulder of the rest area entrance and exit ramps, as well as the rear of the truck and oversized vehicle parking area.
Hannon noted that all restrooms, amenities and existing parking spaces will remain open during the work.
She added that the southbound Caroline rest area is one of the busiest in the state, with an average of 1.4 million visitors each year.
