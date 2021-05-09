GETTING THERE: VRE to bring back more train service

VIRGINIA Railway Express has been operating on a limited schedule since early in the pandemic, when commuter traffic all but ceased on rails and roads.

It’s easy to see that roadway traffic has returned, but the same can’t be said for the VRE trains.

Average daily ridership for March was 1,379, according to the VRE’s April report. The March ridership figures were an improvement, by about 200, over the previous two months.

Still, March 2020 ridership figures were about eight times higher than current passenger numbers.

Maybe those figures remain low because VRE continues to run fewer trains with fewer open seats to promote social distancing.

At least that’s what one rider thinks.

“Are you guys looking for business? If you are, the person who wrote in last month was spot on that you need to increase the number of trains,” Tim from Lorton wrote last week during VRE’s monthly online forum, hosted by Rich Dalton, VRE's chief executive officer, and Chris Henry, director of rail operations.

Tim might get his wish soon.

