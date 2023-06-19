Dear Scott: I have a question about the “work zone” on Truslow Road (at the bridge over Interstate 95). The new bridge has been done for a long time, but there are still orange/white barrels on both sides of the road at both ends.

Going northwest there is a 25 mph work zone sign on the east side of I-95 and a “end work zone speed limit” sign on the west side of I-95. There are no speed restrictions going southeast.

I travel Truslow Road fairly often and I have not seen anything in that area that looked like “work” for months and months.

So, can you let your readers know what is really going on there?

—Jim Thomson

The new Truslow Road overpass opened in 2021, but that work was part of the Interstate 95 express lanes extension, from State Route 610 to U.S. 17 in Stafford. Work on the extension continues, with the completion expected in late 2023.

The speed limit on eastbound Truslow Road is still 25 mph, reduced because “driver sight distance is reduced in this area, and the slower speed is needed to provide drivers with additional reaction time,” local Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Kelly Hannon said in an email.

Hannon added that crews need to grade the earth and move the guardrail to improve site distance. At that point the construction zone will be removed. That work is expected to be done in early 2024.

More motorcycles, more crashes

With the warm weather come the motorcycles, and more two-wheelers on roads means more crashes.

It’s easy for drivers of cars and trucks to ignore or simply fail to recognize motorcycles, even though most of them seem loud enough to bust an ear drum.

Judging by the increase in serious motorcycle crashes since 2019, it appears too many drivers are indeed not paying enough attention to motorcyclists. Of course, motorists aren’t always to blame for motorcycle-involved wrecks. Regardless of who’s at fault, deadly motorcycle crashes spiked during the pandemic.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, there were 1,960 crashes involving motorcycles with 1,902 injuries and 89 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

There was a slight dip in crashes and injuries but a slight increase in fatalities (92) in 2020. The following year, crashes jumped to 2,048, with 1,960 injuries and 105 deaths. Last year, crashes and injuries increased slightly, with deaths increasing to 115.

For resources and more information on safely sharing the road for drivers, motorcyclists and pedestrians, go to nhtsa.gov/share-road-its-everyones-responsibility.