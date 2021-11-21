GETTING THERE: Will area benefit from infrastructure bill?

Transportation is a vital portion of the massive infrastructure bill passed by Congress last week.
The infrastructure bill will pour money into projects for roads, bridges and mass transit, and some of that funding likely will find its way to Fredericksburg-area transportation projects.
Ian Ollis, director of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said there is “no detailed breakdown” of how the region might benefit through the infrastructure funding, but more information should become available in the coming weeks.
Regardless, he said it’s “good news” for the transportation industry.
According to a presentation by Ollis to the FAMPO policy committee last week, the state “can expect $10.1 billion” for infrastructure projects over the next five years.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Virginia would get about $7.7 billion over five years for road and bridge improvements. The state also can compete for funding from a $12.5-billion bridge investment program and $15 billion for megaprojects.
The law also focuses on road safety, with Virginia slated to get $43 million for general safety programs and another $55.6 million for commercial motor vehicle safety efforts.
Public transportation is another facet of the bill.
Virginia is slated to get $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation options.
The bill also focuses on electric vehicle infrastructure. Virginia is expected to get $106 million over five years to expand its EV charging network, with another $2.5 billion available through grants.
The rail network also is expected to get a boost from the bill, which includes $66 billion to help Amtrak modernize the Northeast corridor. Virginia also can compete for $5 billion in rail improvements.
Thanksgiving drive
With traffic expected to be heavy for the holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation is offering some help.
VDOT will lift most lane closures, excluding some long-term work zones, from noon Wednesday through noon Monday.
VDOT also has an online, interactive “travel-trends map,” which shows expected peak congestion periods on interstates based on previous Thanksgiving traffic data.
Based on that data, the busiest travel day is expected to be Tuesday, “with heaviest congestion between noon and 8 p.m. and moderate congestion throughout the day,” according to VDOT. Other expected heavy traffic periods include Wednesday and Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436