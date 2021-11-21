GETTING THERE: Will area benefit from infrastructure bill?

Transportation is a vital portion of the massive infrastructure bill passed by Congress last week.

The infrastructure bill will pour money into projects for roads, bridges and mass transit, and some of that funding likely will find its way to Fredericksburg-area transportation projects.

Ian Ollis, director of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said there is “no detailed breakdown” of how the region might benefit through the infrastructure funding, but more information should become available in the coming weeks.

Regardless, he said it’s “good news” for the transportation industry.

According to a presentation by Ollis to the FAMPO policy committee last week, the state “can expect $10.1 billion” for infrastructure projects over the next five years.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Virginia would get about $7.7 billion over five years for road and bridge improvements. The state also can compete for funding from a $12.5-billion bridge investment program and $15 billion for megaprojects.

The law also focuses on road safety, with Virginia slated to get $43 million for general safety programs and another $55.6 million for commercial motor vehicle safety efforts.

