GETTING THERE: Will vaccinations impact gas prices in 2021?

If 2020 still has you feeling gassed, you might not like what could happen with prices at the pump this year.

Area gas prices continually hovered around $2 a gallon in 2020.

If the world starts to recover from the pandemic in 2021, gas prices could spike.

So says Gasbuddy, the online fuel tracking website.

Last week, Gasbuddy predicted that “2021 may feature a sharp rally in gas prices by year end." The company warned that "the national average could rise to as high as $3 per gallon should the nation broadly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Don’t get too discouraged. Gasbuddy expects the average increase of gas prices will be “a more modest 27 cents per gallon in 2021” if this turns out to be a pandemic bounce-back year.

Gasbuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan said the year ahead certainly is unpredictable because of the pandemic, but if there is a broad recovery he believes gas prices will “stay far under their previous records.”

