GETTING THERE: Work on tap for pair of I-95 interchanges

Interstate 95 drivers should be prepared for the temporary closure of the southbound exit ramp to U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County this week.

The ramp is scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Crews will be clearing trees along the ramp.

VDOT plans to close the ramp for work related to improvements at and near the interchange.

The tree clearing is directly related to work that will build right-turn lanes on the I-95 southbound exit off-ramp to southbound U.S. 1. Also, the work will add a right-turn lane from U.S. 1 to Southpoint Parkway, increasing it to two lanes.

The other work is focused on safety improvements on Southpoint Parkway, where “traffic islands” will be added along the median to restrict traffic from making left turns to and from businesses. Also, an additional right-turn lane will be added to the Southpoint Parkway approach to U.S. 1.

Work on the $16 million project is scheduled to start in early 2023, with completion slated for August 2025.

U.S. 17 exit stoplight change coming

VDOT plans to activate long-term, temporary stoplights for traffic entering and exiting northbound I-95 at the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County. The work is related to the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project.

The lights were slated to be activated in flashing mode on Monday, but VDOT postponed that to Tuesday, Nov. 29. The lights are scheduled to go into full operation on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The temporary signals are set up east of the I-95 overpasses.

Once the lights go fully active, northbound I-95 traffic exiting to northbound and southbound U.S. 17 will use a single exit ramp, according to VDOT. Traffic heading toward Falmouth will use a right-turn lane on the ramp while traffic heading the other way on the highway will use dual left-turn lanes.

Southbound U.S. 17 traffic heading to northbound I-95 will use dual left-turn lanes managed by the new signal.

The temporary signals will be in place until the crossing project’s completion. After that, permanent traffic signals will be installed at the exit, where there will be three left-turn lanes for traffic exiting onto northbound U.S. 17, along with a right-turn lane for southbound U.S. 17.

The $127 million crossing project will add three new lanes to northbound I-95 between U.S. 17 and State Route 3, separating through traffic from local traffic. The project is scheduled for a summer 2024 completion.