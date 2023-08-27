The Fredericksburg area’s five commuter lots are set for repaving, work that is set to start next week and is expected to last through the fall.

The $2.9 million resurfacing project is set to start Sept. 6, at the Old Salem Church Road lot in Spotsylvania County and Carmel Church lot in Caroline County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said last week.

Crews will be resurfacing the lots and repainting lane markings.

Both lots will be closed for 15 days, depending on the weather.

After the first two lots are redone, crews will move on to do the same work at the Gordon Road and State Route 3 lot in Spotsylvania and the U.S. 17 and Mine Road South lots in Stafford County.

VDOT said the Gordon Road lot, which is larger than the other lots, will be done in sections so the other areas can stay open.

VDOT will put up message boards two weeks prior to work starting on those remaining lots.

There are other improvements aimed at area commuter lots.

Another, separate project is underway to make spot repairs to concrete curbs and sidewalks at area commuter lots, VDOT said, which added that the $350,000 project will make all ramps accessible.

VDOT said it is working on replacing bus shelters and bicycle racks, as needed, at are commuter lots.

Dear Scott: It looks like they are making progress on (the Spotsylvania County U.S. 17 widening) project, but it has been an enormous aggravation for people who live east of Interstate 95 off of U.S. 17. What is the timetable for completion?

And can they do something to make the lights work better, especially the left-turn bypass to Mills drive? Sometimes you will be sitting there in line, and there’s a red ahead for Route 1 at Cosner’s Corner, so there’s no impediment to the traffic. And you sit and wait. Then when you get to Mills Drive it’s the same thing.

They could also improve the left turn onto Spotsylvania Parkway to ease the congestion at Mills Drive. Yesterday it was sheer gridlock and misery.

—Mike Young, Spotsylvania

All road projects are headache-inducers for somebody somewhere at some point.

Work started on the $23.5 million U.S. 17 widening and Interstate 95 overpass reconstruction project in late 2020 and is scheduled for a February completion.

The Virginia Department of Transportation sent crews to check on the intersection signals and made adjustments that drivers might have noticed.

“At the left turn to Spotsylvania Parkway, they were able to add 9 seconds of green time, which should help a few extra cars turn on each cycle,” local VDOT spokesperson Kelly Hannon said in an email. “Then, at Mills Drive, we found the signal had been adjusted recently for activity in the work zone. It has been corrected and set to the proper time, so we hope his experience improves at that left turn, as well.”