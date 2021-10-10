GETTING THERE: Work starting on I-95 variable speed zone

Drivers on northbound Interstate 95 may soon notice work along a 15-mile stretch from Caroline County to Fredericksburg.
The work is not part of the other major projects on I-95.
Instead, the Virginia Department of Transportation is gearing up for a $10.6 million project to install variable speed limits along the stretch of the interstate, from three miles north of the Ladysmith exit to State Route 3.
Originally, the variable speed zone was scheduled to begin operating this fall, but that has been pushed back to a winter 2022 opening, local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in an email.
Hannon noted one benefit of the delay: As 24 poles equipped with vehicle detection devices are installed, VDOT will be able to start gathering data on traffic patterns and driving behavior before the system is fully operational.
The variable speed zone is designed to help traffic better adjust to unexpected slowing and stoppages by using dynamic messaging boards and new signs to show the variable speeds, which will range between 35 mph and the normal speed limits of 65–70 mph along the corridor.
Dear Scott: I am a resident of southern Stafford County, and often use Pratt Park. When the new Chatham Bridge opens, I will no longer be able to turn left where River Road meets Kings Highway (State Route 3).
So the easiest way home for me is to turn RIGHT outside of Pratt Park and take River Road to Gordon Street, then right on Carter Street to Butler Road and head back home.
Many people will be doing this, but here’s the problem (and it has been going on for a long time). Cars at the intersection of Carter and Butler are trying to turn left. The same thing happens on the other side of Butler when cars on Colonial Street or Carter try to turn left. They often inch into the flow of traffic waiting for an opening and cars pile up behind them.
It would be very helpful if left turns were prohibited onto Butler from all of these streets. When the Falmouth intersection was redone, left turns from Butler onto Colonial were prohibited from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. and that has made a huge difference in traffic flow. Butler carries many heavy trucks and that increases the danger of left turns.
I am excited about the opening of the Chatham Bridge, but I foresee problems on these side streets and Butler. Can you check into this?
—Penny A. Parrish, Stafford
For those not in the loop, the Chatham Bridge opened on Sunday after a nearly year-and-a-half rehabilitation project.
Hannon said VDOT will “monitor the intersection of Carter Street and Butler Road to see how traffic may respond to the right turn in, right turn out only pattern at River Road and Route 3 Business, and whether a left turn restriction at Carter Street would be recommended once motorists settle into new patterns.”
