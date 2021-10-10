GETTING THERE: Work starting on I-95 variable speed zone

So the easiest way home for me is to turn RIGHT outside of Pratt Park and take River Road to Gordon Street, then right on Carter Street to Butler Road and head back home.

Many people will be doing this, but here’s the problem (and it has been going on for a long time). Cars at the intersection of Carter and Butler are trying to turn left. The same thing happens on the other side of Butler when cars on Colonial Street or Carter try to turn left. They often inch into the flow of traffic waiting for an opening and cars pile up behind them.

It would be very helpful if left turns were prohibited onto Butler from all of these streets. When the Falmouth intersection was redone, left turns from Butler onto Colonial were prohibited from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. and that has made a huge difference in traffic flow. Butler carries many heavy trucks and that increases the danger of left turns.

I am excited about the opening of the Chatham Bridge, but I foresee problems on these side streets and Butler. Can you check into this?

—Penny A. Parrish, Stafford

For those not in the loop, the Chatham Bridge opened on Sunday after a nearly year-and-a-half rehabilitation project.

Hannon said VDOT will “monitor the intersection of Carter Street and Butler Road to see how traffic may respond to the right turn in, right turn out only pattern at River Road and Route 3 Business, and whether a left turn restriction at Carter Street would be recommended once motorists settle into new patterns.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.