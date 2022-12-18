GETTING THERE: Year-end holiday traffic could be heavy

The year-end holiday period is expected to bring a rush of traffic to roads in Virginia and across the country, nearly reaching pre-pandemic numbers.

The auto club AAA estimates 3.1 million Virginians will take a trip of at least 50 miles during the year-end holiday period, between Friday and Jan. 2.

That estimate is up 3% from last year and just 5% short of the 2019 holiday period.

The state figures mirror AAA’s nationwide projections, with nearly 113 million people expected to make long holiday trips. About 102 million are expected to hit the road.

Of the Virginia travelers, AAA expects 90% (2.8 million) will drive.

Those road trips won’t cost as much as last year. Gas prices have continued to drop in recent months after hitting a record high this summer.

AAA reported on Friday that the state’s average gas price was 13 cents lower than the same time one year ago, with a gallon of regular costing about $3.04. That price is 43 cents lower than a month ago.

AAA says those figures are the lowest prices since October 2021.

In Fredericksburg, gas prices are even better. On Friday, the average price was $2.88, down from $3.48 one month ago and $3.10 last year at this time.

There is another bonus for holiday road-trippers: The Virginia Department of Transportation will suspend many work zone lane closures on major roads.

Planning for the trip also can help travelers avoid heavy traffic.

AAA teamed up with INRIX, which specializes in transportation analytics, to determine the best and worst times to travel during the holiday rush.

Friday is the worst time to travel, along with Dec. 27 and 28, according to INRIX. Jan. 2 also is expected to be a heavy travel day, as holiday traffic mixes with commuters. Traffic delays in major metro areas could be twice as bad as the typical commute.

“With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, December 27 expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue said in the AAA release.

Those planning to fly over the holiday period can expect crowds “reminiscent of pre-pandemic days” as AAA predicted a 12% increase from last year.

The auto club expects even more travelers to use buses and trains this year, with a projected 137,000 Virginians riding buses, trains or other modes, marking a 26% increase over last year and topping 2019 levels.

“Travel by other modes has been the slowest area to recover post-pandemic,” AAA-Mid Atlantic spokesperson Morgain Dean said in the release, “but with travel restrictions lifted and more people feeling comfortable taking public transportation again, it’s not surprising that interest in cruises, buses or trains has returned in a significant way.”