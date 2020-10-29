Giant Confederate flag in Stafford to be removed

The giant Confederate battle flag in Stafford County is coming down.
The flag has flown atop an 80-foot pole on Falmouth property since 2014 and has been targeted for removal several times by those offended by the Confederate symbol.
The flag’s demise is not related to those calls for its removal. Instead, the flag is being removed to make way for a pair of major projects on Interstate 95—the northbound Rappahannock River crossing and the express lanes extension.
The Virginia Department of Transportation acquired the property where the flag flies, along with nine other parcels, for right-of-way related to the projects. The northbound crossing and a companion project on the southbound side will add six new lanes from U.S. 17 to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg. The express lanes project is extending the electronically tolled lanes from the State Route 610 area to U.S. 17, where it will connect with the new crossing project lanes.
The flag will either be removed by its owner, the Virginia Flaggers, or the contractor by Friday, according to local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon.
“If the flag is not removed by this date, it will be removed immediately by VDOT, and stored for the group to collect,” Hannon wrote in an email. “The contractor will then remove the flagpole and foundation.”
Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, said on Thursday that those who have pushed for the flag’s removal “are relieved it’s coming down.”
He was disappointed the property owner and the group that rented space for the flag will be compensated, but realizes that is a requirement for right-of-way acquisitions.
Regardless of the compensation or the reason for the flag’s removal, Cole said the end result is good.
“Providence has another way,” he said.
The Virginia Flaggers, a group formed in September 2011 to promote the battle flag in visible spots, rented the spot for the flag on a piece of property off of Beagle Road near the interstate. On its website, the group describes itself as a coalition of citizens who “stand AGAINST those who would desecrate our Confederate Monuments and memorials, and FOR our Confederate Veterans.”
The giant flag flying along I-95 was one of numerous early Confederate battle flag variations. It eventually became the most common Confederate battle flag.
Calls for the Stafford flag's removal came soon after it was first raised, followed by other various attempts to have it removed.
In July, as protests raged across the country following the video-recorded death of George Floyd during an arrest by Minneapolis police, the Stafford chapter of the NAACP called for the Board of Supervisors to have the flag removed, along with changing the name of Jefferson Davis Highway and removing other symbols honoring the Confederacy.
Stafford supervisors have said in the past that they have no authority to order the flag’s removal because it is on private property and its display is protected by the First Amendment.
