Gift-wrapping fundraiser set for Monday, Tuesday at Stafford Food Security

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katie Trent and fellow volunteers have paper and scissors at the ready to help feed local families by wrapping presents.

The “It’s a Wrap” fundraiser will take place Monday and Tuesday from 4–8 p.m. at Stafford Food Security, 282 Deacon Road, No. 102, in Stafford. Gifts will be wrapped in exchange for nonperishable food items or monetary donations.

Stafford Food Security is a nonprofit that works to battle food insecurity in the community. To see a list of requested food donations or to learn more about the organization, visit staffordfoodsecurity.org or call 540/225-3900.