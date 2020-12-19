 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gift-wrapping fundraiser set for Monday, Tuesday at Stafford Food Security
0 comments
top story

Gift-wrapping fundraiser set for Monday, Tuesday at Stafford Food Security

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gift
istockphoto.com

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Katie Trent and fellow volunteers have paper and scissors at the ready to help feed local families by wrapping presents.

The “It’s a Wrap” fundraiser will take place Monday and Tuesday from 4–8 p.m. at Stafford Food Security, 282 Deacon Road, No. 102, in Stafford. Gifts will be wrapped in exchange for nonperishable food items or monetary donations.

Stafford Food Security is a nonprofit that works to battle food insecurity in the community. To see a list of requested food donations or to learn more about the organization, visit staffordfoodsecurity.org or call 540/225-3900.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert