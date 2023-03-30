Four Fredericksburg-area projects will receive more than $1.5 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia, or GO Virginia, grants as part of more than $8.1 million in awards announced recently by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The 17 projects statewide are focused on creating talent pipelines and accelerating economic growth, according to a news release from the governor’s office. They are designed to train and connect potential employees to employers, support entrepreneurs seeking to start companies and create supportive economic environments for the targeted industries.

Through a $978,449 grant for Innovation Pathways, Stafford County Public Schools, in partnership with G3 Community Services, University of Mary Washington, will provide cybersecurity credentials and training to students and teachers in Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George through outside-of-school programming and summer camps.

The project will train 36 teachers and 300 students and award 525 credentials.

A $250,000 grant to Workforce Now will allow the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce to host two internship expos to create and fill work-based learning opportunities and connect talent with jobs, including hosting six workshops focusing on internship preparedness for both businesses and students. The project will serve 200 businesses and create 200 work-based learning opportunities.

The Rural Entrepreneur Ecosystem Building is receiving $200,000, which will support the Community Investment Collaborative to build and engage entrepreneurial networks in rural counties through workshops, target sector support services, training and technical advising for new businesses. The project will create 30 jobs and 15 new businesses and expand 60 existing businesses while serving 200 businesses and 250 entrepreneurs.

The Young Entrepreneurs Program is receiving a $98,000 grant. The King George County Economic Development and Tourism Department will develop and pilot a pitch competition for students to present business design ideas and document the pilot-building experiences in a resource guide that can be used in similar programs. The project will create businesses, internships and mentorships in targeted industry sectors across the region and will create collaboration between government, schools, businesses, youth organizations and existing entrepreneurs.

In addition to GO Virginia funding, the 17 projects will leverage an additional $5.6 million in local and non-state funding, according to a news release.