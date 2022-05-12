Goolrick's Pharmacy closes as building is sold, but owner plans to reopen soda fountain

A privately owned construction and development corporation has acquired the historic Goolrick’s Pharmacy on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.

The pharmacy was shut down by former owner Christopher Conder and the building has been purchased by Jarrell Properties, which is based in Fredericksburg.

The soda fountain is closed temporarily as Jarrell Properties prepares to renovate the building.

Conder purchased the 4,780 square-foot building in 2017.

Jarrell Properties’ plans include a moderate expansion of the dining space. The lunch counter and bar stools will be restored and the living space on the second floor will be renovated.

There are no plans to reopen the pharmacy.

James Jarrell III, President of Jarrell Properties, is a native of Fredericksburg who is looking forward to continuing the business that first opened in 1867. The soda fountain has been described as the longest continually operating one in the nation.

Jarrell said he has fond memories of Goolrick’s and hopes others can enjoy it in the future.

“I often stopped by for their vanilla milkshakes—awesome,” Jarrell said. “During high school, I worked on a construction job downtown and I had two egg salad and bacon sandwiches on white toast for lunch almost every day that summer.”

Goolrick’s Pharmacy and soda fountain has been a staple in Fredericksburg for more than 150 years, and has been located at 901 Caroline Street since 1892.

The pharmacy was founded as Goolrick’s Modern Pharmacy by W.B. Goolrick. It was sold to Dr. and Mrs. Charles Rector and Robert Thompkins in 1933 by Goolrick’s heirs.

The lunch counter has played an integral role in race relations in Fredericksburg. It was the site of a 1960 sit-in by Blacks in the city to protest segregated lunch counters.

Sixty years later, Black Lives Matter FXBG re-created the sit-ins at Goolrick’s during protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Goolrick’s has also been a stop on the political circuit.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush campaigned there and spoke to a crowd of approximately 5,000 about the role small businesses play in the American economy.

Jarrell’s children, James IV and Jewels Jarrell Stover, now run the family business.

Stover called taking over and renovating Goolrick’s an amazing project, “especially after growing up and currently living and working in downtown Fredericksburg.”

The reconstruction of Goolrick’s isn’t expected to be a simple task.

According to Jarrell Properties’ Community Relations Director Jeh Hicks, the building is in need of repair following years of heavy use, flooding and evidence of fire damage. The plan is to renovate and rehabilitate the building as soon as possible with the goal of reopening quickly.

Jarrell Properties is seeking a food service professional to manage and operate the soda fountain. There are plans to bring back original sandwich recipes and other classic favorites.

Anyone interested in the renovation can track the progress on Goolricksfxbg.com.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

