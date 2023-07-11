In 2020, Gordon Wayne traveled the entire 500-plus mile distance from his native Caroline County to Boston College — where he’d been admitted on a full scholarship — on foot.

The formerly homeless student was on a mission to both change how people perceive the homeless population and raise funds for the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

Over the 16-day journey, Wayne raised a total of $172,180, which the Alliance then distributed as grants to five organizations in Fredericksburg and Boston — Habitat for Humanity at Boston College; Micah Ecumenical Ministries and Loisann’s Hope House in Fredericksburg; Family Aid Boston; and Project Hope Boston.

Less than three years later, Wayne has graduated from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management and been accepted on a full scholarship to the law school at the University of Georgia — and though at the end of the last journey he said he couldn’t see undertaking another 500-plus mile trek on foot, he is preparing to do that very thing again.

“I can’t imagine myself showing up (to school) in any other way,” Wayne said in an interview Monday. “After I saw how my success can lead to other people’s success, there’s no way I could pass up that opportunity.”

Wayne has first-hand experience of homelessness. After graduating from high school, he lived out of his car. Even though he worked 10- and 12-hour shifts at King’s Dominion for weeks, he was unable to save enough money for stable housing.

Realizing that education was the only way to break the cycle, he enrolled in Germanna Community College and obtained permission to take an accelerated schedule so he could graduate quickly and transfer to a four-year college where he could live in a dorm.

With the assistance of his adviser, Jordan Hewett, and Germanna’s food bank, Wayne was able to complete his associate’s degree while living out of his car.

Now, Wayne plans to set out for Athens, Georgia, from Caroline County Middle School on July 10 and is estimating that it will take him 19 days to get there.

He’s again raising funds for the National Alliance to End Homelessness and will document his journey on the Alliance’s YouTube channel.

Last time, Wayne thought he could walk 50 miles each day. This time, he said, he’s pacing himself a little better.

“It’ll be about a marathon each day — a little under 26 miles,” he said. “The furthest I’m going one day is 38 miles. Last time, my average was 36 miles and the most I did in one day was 48 miles. So this time, it will take me a few extra days, which will only help the fundraiser.”

Wayne said the goal of his legal education is to position him to better understand the systemic causes of homelessness and advocate for policies that can end it.

“There is a key to ending homelessness,” he said. “With a law degree, I will have power from knowledge that isn’t available to most people. Most lawyers use the power they receive from a legal education to protect those who are in power and keep them in power. I think there is great potential to use that information to advocate for those without power and grant them some power.”

Until then, Wayne plans to keep doing what he can to raise funds and awareness of the homeless population.

“That’s the main thing about homelessness — you just feel ignored, like you’re nothing,” he said. “Getting people to talk about the issue and to see the issue in their everyday life and maybe approach someone who is homeless and tell them they love them or have a conversation with them — if what I’m doing could inspire one person to do that for one person who is homeless, then it undoubtedly will be worth it.”

Readers can follow Wayne’s latest journey at youtube.com/@EndingHomelessness and contribute to the fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/uplift-beautiful-souls-escaping-homelessness.