Gordon Wayne's walk from Virginia to Massachusetts won't be his "one big thing," he says

When Gordon Wayne thinks back to the day in August when he arrived at Alumni Field on the campus of Boston College and laid down at midfield, “it almost seems like it was out of a dream or something.”
“It took so many steps to get there, and then at the end it was just easy because it was the last day,” he said.
He had just walked more than 500 miles, from Caroline County to the four-year college in Chestnut Hill, Mass., where he’d earned a full scholarship.
Wayne completed the journey this summer to raise awareness of homelessness—something he has personally experienced.
He became displaced from his home following his 2019 graduation from Caroline High School and lived in his car while earning an associate degree from Germanna Community College.
His high grade point average earned him acceptance and a full scholarship to Boston College.
Though the school offered to fly him to campus, Wayne decided to walk, documenting his journey on social media to raise awareness of what it is like to be housing insecure and live on the fringes of society.
He asked those who followed him to contribute to his fundraiser for the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Wayne said he had raised about $170,000 for the cause as of Dec. 21. He said he planned to close out the fundraiser at the end of the year and would work with the Alliance to distribute the funds.
While he said arriving at Boston College was “one of the best moments of my life, for sure,” it has taken him some time to adjust to life at the school.
“It’s been a much different experience, obviously, given how much of a different place it is from what I’m used to,” he said.
Wayne said he was in a “weird spot” when he first arrived on campus because many of the students knew who he was from the publicity his walk received, but he didn’t know any of them.
“I’d be walking across campus and I’d see people just staring at me,” he said, adding that he was also the target of some online bullying.
“I didn’t expect something like that to happen,” Wayne said. “But with the negative, there’s obviously some positive. I’ve met a lot of people who are happy for me and what I did, especially the staff.”
Boston College implemented strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures—Wayne said he gets tested almost every week—so he’s been able to live in his dorm on campus and attend in-person classes.
“I got really lucky,” he said.
He is working toward a major in business and said he enjoyed his business law and business ethics class this past semester.
He’s hoping to open his own business after graduation—possibly as a real estate agent or financial adviser.
But giving back will continue to be part of his plan.
“The walk was not a one-time thing,” Wayne said. “I’m not going to do one big thing and then be good for the rest of my life. I want to find ways to keep helping.”
He said his experience at Boston College so far has given him “a new perspective on how people live.”
“No matter what’s going on, it’s important to try to be kind to others and try to lift up others,” he said. “No matter what’s going on in our own lives. That’s one thing I’ve come to understand now.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele